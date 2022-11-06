Twitter delisting, Disney earnings, consumer price index top week ahead

A fresh update on consumer prices is on tap for Wall Street this upcoming week. In addition, investors will face another wave of corporate earnings.

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 400 points, or 1.26%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the session up 1.36% and 1.28%, respectively.

However, all three benchmarks finished down for the week. The Dow snapped a four-week winning streak while the S&P and Nasdaq broke two-week winning streaks.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

BioNTech, Blue Apron, Choice Hotels, NRG Energy and Palantir Technologies will be among the companies kicking off the week with earnings before the markets open on Monday.

Earnings to watch after the bell will include Activision Blizzard, Diamondback Energy, Groupon, Lyft, SmileDirectClub, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and Virgin Orbit.

As for economic data, investors will take in consumer credit.

The Federal Reserve will also make the rounds with Cleveland and Boston Fed presidents Loretta Mester and Susan Collins participating in at moderated discussion before the hybrid Women in Economics Symposium. Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin will also deliver opening remarks and participate in a panel before the bank's hybrid "Demystifying Inflation" District Dialogue.

Earnings will ramp up on Tuesday with companies including Coty, E.W. Scripps, Hain Celestial Group, Lordstown Motors, Norwegian Cruise Line, Party City and Planet Fitness delivering results before the market open.

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment, Angi, GoodRx, Occidental Petroleum and the Walt Disney Company will be among the big names taking the spotlight after the bell.

The NFIB's business optimism index will be in focus for economic data on Wednesday. Other notable events include the delisting of Twitter's stock from the New York Stock Exchange and European Union regulators' deadline to announce a deeper investigation into Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Earnings on the docket for Wednesday will include Capri Holdings, D.R. Horton, Hanesbrands, Roblox and Wendy's before the markets open and Beyond Meat, Redfin, Rivian and ZipRecruiter after the bell.

Wednesday's economic data will include wholesale inventories and sales, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

New York Fed president John Williams will also deliver keynote remarks before the Swiss National Bank, Federal Reserve Board and Bank for International Settlements' High Level Conference on Global Risk, Uncertainty and Volatility.

Ralph Lauren, Six Flags Entertainment, Tapestry, US Foods, UTZ Brands, Warby Parker and WeWork will all deliver results before the market open on Thursday.

Endeavor Group, Flower Foods and Poshmark will be among the companies wrapping up the week with earnings after the bell.

On the economic data front, investors will digest the consumer price index, federal budget balance and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims. Dallas and Kansas City Fed presidents Lorie Logan and Esther George will also speak before the banks' hybrid "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference.

Finishing out the week for economic data will be the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

President Joe Biden will also attend the COP27 climate summit in Cairo, Egypt, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting.