Twitter outage hits thousands of users globally

A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco
5
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption.

Reports of Twitter outages fell sharply by Wednesday evening, according to the website.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The social network's status page shows that all systems are operational.

During the outage, some users were unable to log in to their Twitter account via desktops or laptops. The issue also affected the mobile app and features including notifications.

Others took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #TwitterDown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Some attempts to log in to Twitter from the desktop prompted an error message saying: "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was still able to use the service.

"Works for me," Musk posted in response to a user who asked if Twitter was broken.

The outage comes two months after Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which has been marked by chaos and controversy.

Hundreds of Twitter employees quit the social media company in November, by some estimates, including engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.

Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages this year. In July, a near 19-hour service outage at Canada's biggest telecom operator Rogers Telecommunications shut banking, transport and government access for millions.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma, Mrinmay Dey and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Experiences Widespread Outage, Disruptions On Desktop

    The company’s Twitter Status page indicated that “all systems” were operational and there had been “no incidents” on Wednesday night.

  • Report of former Twitter CEO's arrest is fabricated

    An article shared on social media claims the FBI arrested former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for possession of child pornography. This is false; there is no record of Agrawal's detention in the US state of California, where he lives and was allegedly detained, and the story comes from a website that says it publishes satire."Parag Agrawal, the former CEO of Twitter, has been arrested for possession of child pornography after a tip off from Elon Musk," says a December 23, 2022 article from the Vanc

  • Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad

    Authorities arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week's suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday. Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber's handler. Khan did not disclose the identity of the detainees and no spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, which had claimed responsibility for the attack, was immediately available for comment.

  • Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa

    It’s been more than a year since jihadis first stormed Igor Kassah's town in northern Benin but the priest still lives in fear. Violence by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has wracked much of West Africa's inland Sahel region for more than seven years. Now it is spreading into the coastal states with Benin the hardest hit, say experts.

  • OptiNose, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OPTN) top owners are private equity firms with 37% stake, while33% is held by institutions

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of OptiNose, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPTN ), it is important to understand the...

  • Philippines hunts for 26 still missing after weekend weather disaster

    Rescue teams across nine provinces in the Philippines raced on Wednesday to try to locate 26 people missing after weekend rains, floods and landslides that have killed at least 25 people, in one of its deadliest weather events this year. The national disaster agency on Wednesday said casualties reported so far had increased to 25 from 17 the previous day, with most deaths caused by drowning from flash floods. "Search and rescue operations continue, led by the coast guard as most of them were missing fishermen," the disaster agency's Diego Agustin Mariano told DZMM radio.

  • Southwest flight debacle a system failure, U.S. says

    STORY: “And please also know that I’m truly sorry.”Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan took to social media to apologize for the massive flight disruptions that left thousands of holiday travelers stranded this week, saying the low-cost airline needed to upgrade its systems."The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well, 99 percent of the time; but clearly, we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now."And the nation’s top transportation official agreed – saying Southwest’s widespread cancellations were no longer weather-related, but due to a failure of the airline’s systems. In an interview with ABC News, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also said that Southwest’s stranded passengers need to get to where they need to go, and should be provided “adequate compensation” for not only flights, but also for hotels, ground transportation and meals.U.S. airlines had canceled thousands of flights as a massive winter storm swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, but Southwest’s woes have deepened while other airlines have largely recovered.As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,500 Southwest flights were canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.That’s after the airline cancelled more than 12,000 flights stretching back to Friday. Southwest told Reuters it would reimburse customers for travel-related costs and that it had already processed thousands of requests by Tuesday.Shares of Southwest were down in Wednesday morning trading, and some analysts said the cancellations will pressure profits in the fourth quarter.

  • Biden heads to St. Croix for a holiday vacation

    President Joe Biden is vacationing in St. Croix as the Supreme Court could announce a decision today on the status of the pandemic-era policy that restricted immigration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • DeSantis aide — using alias ‘Clarice Starling’ — helped ex-client bid on migrant flights

    A top aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis used a private email address with the alias “Clarice Starling” — a reference to the Hannibal Lecter serial killer novels — to help his former client win a state contract to operate Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, recently released public records show.

  • George Kittle thought Ray-Ray McCloud was Commanders safety on stolen TD

    George Kittle recorded his career-high seventh and eighth touchdowns against the Washington Commanders -- but the first one wasn't really meant for him.

  • Biden to vacation in US Virgin Islands

    President Joe Biden will fly to the U.S. Virgin Islands for vacation in the first presidential visit to the island in 25 years. ABC News’ Alex Presha reports from St. Croix.

  • Court gives 9- and 10-year sentences in absentia to ex-Security Service of Ukraine officers who tortured activist in Russian-captured Crimea

    Two former employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Crimea have been sentenced in absentia to 9 and 10 years in prison for torture of a Euromaidan activist in Crimea. Source: Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol on Telegram; sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies Quote from Ihor Ponochovny, Head of the Prosecutor's Office in Crimea: "This is the first sentence for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Cod

  • Tesla stock is having its worst year ever, down nearly 70% year to date

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla stock performance as the EV maker heads towards its worst year on record.

  • Judge orders Kari Lake to repay fees related to election lawsuit

    But the judge did not grant a request to sanction the failed GOP candidate for Arizona governor.

  • Individual investors account for 53% of Transurban Group's (ASX:TCL) ownership, while institutions account for 47%

    Every investor in Transurban Group ( ASX:TCL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that...

  • Warrant: Suspect said woman shot in retaliation for attack

    Witnesses in a homicide told police the man arrested in a deadly shooting

  • Explainer-Who is Luis Fernando Camacho, the opposition leader arrested in Bolivia?

    What do we know about Camacho's background? The 43-year-old governor of Santa Cruz is a lawyer and former civic leader who ran for the presidency in 2020 during the first elections held after the ousting of President Evo Morales but he failed to drum up enough support and ended up in third place. The right-wing governor, often seen in protests with a bible in his hand and a rosary around his neck, led some of the demonstrations demanding that Morales leave power in 2019, gaining popularity with some parts of the electorate.

  • U.S. plans to expand border expulsions for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians - sources

    The Biden administration is planning to use pandemic-era restrictions to expel many Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught at the southwest border back to Mexico, while simultaneously allowing some to enter the United States by air on humanitarian grounds, according to three U.S. officials familiar on the matter. This latest policy under consideration comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that pandemic-era restrictions, known as Title 42, must stay in place for what could be months as a legal battle over their future plays out. Under Title 42, which was originally issued in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic under Republican former President Donald Trump, border agents can rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without giving them a chance to seek asylum.

  • 3 Companies With Rock-Solid Free Cash Flow

    Generally, companies that display free cash flow strength are well-established and carry highly-successful business operations, undoubtedly perks that any investor looks for.

  • Home buyers see ‘no benefit’ from housing prices, mortgage rates: Expert

    William Raveis Mortgage Regional Vice President Melissa Cohn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss housing affordability, consumers drawing down their savings, and the outlook for the housing market.