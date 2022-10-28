Twitter employees brace for massive layoffs as Elon Musk completes his acquisition

2
Jaimie Ding, Brian Contreras
·6 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 25: A sign is posted outside of the Twitter headquarters on October 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Twitter announced that it has set a price range for its initial public offering between $17 and $20 per share and hopes to sell 70 million shares. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **
Elon Musk has told potential investors he plans to cut Twitter's staff of roughly 7,500 employees to just over 2,000. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

After six months of wrangling and delaying tactics, Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter finally closed late Thursday, according to reports — leaving Twitter employees facing a very different picture than the one they contemplated in April.

When the billionaire tech mogul first agreed in April to buy Twitter, many employees at the San Francisco social media company were leery of their new potential boss, who had criticized the company's workforce as lazy and politically biased.

But they enjoyed the comfort of knowing they could always turn elsewhere. The job market for tech talent was strong and had only gotten stronger during the pandemic.

The tech sector has since taken a precipitous downturn, and employees of the social media giant are bracing for the worst: a potentially massive layoff of nearly three-fourths of the company. According to one recent report, Musk has told potential investors he plans to cut Twitter’s staff of roughly 7,500 employees to just over 2,000.

Earlier this week, a group of employees circulated an open letter preemptively protesting Musk’s move, Time magazine reported. “Elon Musk’s plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation,” the letter said. “A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation.”

On Wednesday, Musk denied the report.

Recruiters have followed the news closely. Twitter announced it was freezing hiring in May as two top executives left the company, then laid off a third of its recruiting team. Employees have already been leaving in droves, Business Insider reported, fed up with the drama over Musk’s flashy takeover of the company.

“As an agency recruiter, if we get any whiff of unrest at a company, we’re definitely going out and trying to poach from them,” said Liz Schmidt, co-founder of EQ Recruiting. “We already hit up everyone from Twitter who was a product manager or software engineer" a few months ago.

Schmidt said her firm received a handful of resumes at that time and plan to circle back on those profiles this week. Many employees are “putting their toe in and maybe are waiting to see what happens, but aren’t going to start looking aggressively until they’re sure the layoffs are going through,” Schmidt said.

(Already available are Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and several of his top lieutenants, who are all fired, according to Bloomberg.)

The 5,000 or so potentially laid-off employees face a cooling job market that has seen hiring freezes and layoffs at companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Snapchat. It’s a stark difference for an industry that boomed during the pandemic and competed to hire software engineers, offering lucrative compensation and job perks.

“With a lot of the massive and rapid hiring ... the last two years, we’ve seen expectations for compensation, benefits, work culture, everything go through the roof,” said Andrew Esguerra, Los Angeles-area manager for recruiting agency Coda Search. “People aren’t settling for any less than what they think is perfect.”

But for job-seekers in today’s climate, there has to be a “new set of expectations,” Esguerra said.

The scale of the expected layoff also means a large number of skilled workers will be leaving the company, as opposed to the workers that leave during a smaller reduction in staff.

“A lot of times when I see a layoff of a smaller scale, it’s safe nine times out of 10 to assume those workers were deemed nonessential. … Usually you don’t lay off your best product managers and designers,” Esguerra said.

In this case, if an employee was in the top 50% of Twitter, “it’s safe to assume they were good,” Esguerra said.

Brent Gilinsky, CEO of Hireful, said he’s experienced many layoffs at large companies since he entered the recruiting field in 2007. More than 1,400 current Twitter employees on LinkedIn have already indicated on their profiles that they are open to opportunities, he said.

“I believe that … in general, it would be easy to place a Twitter employee,” Gilinsky said.

Though there are no legal requirements for severance pay, federal law stipulates employers must give at least 60 days' notice of a layoff if it affects more than a third of a company's workforce.

Among Twitter employees — or at least, those with publicly visible accounts on the platform they help run — the mood this week has been a mix of exhaustion, resignation, measured optimism and gallows humor. Some made vague allusions to chaos or stress at work, while others reaffirmed their love for the company and their colleagues.

"Shout out to my co-workers for getting me through the week," one employee posted.

Wrote another over the weekend: "As a Twitter employee, this is probably one of the worst cases of the Sunday Scaries I've ever had."

"Absolute chaos aside, I love my team and what I get to do," a third worker said.

The Musk-Twitter deal has been a seemingly endless series of offers, counteroffers, retractions, reversals and aborted plans. After backing out of his initial deal to buy the company for $44 billion earlier this year, Musk announced this month that he was resuming the acquisition, stalling a lawsuit against him in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

A judge ordered him to complete the deal by Friday.

As things now near what may be some sort of actual conclusion, Musk has been taking to Twitter — his platform of choice even before he made a bid to buy it — to discuss his vision for the company's future.

“A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism — people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias,” he wrote in one tweet.

Another post found him trying to square two conflicting impulses at the root of Twitter’s business model: the need to cultivate an ecosystem that third-party advertisers (upon whom the site relies for the majority of its income) want to appear on, versus Musk’s frequently stated desire for the platform to be maximally hands-off when it comes to moderating users’ posts.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated,” wrote Musk, who in the past has criticized the platform as overly censorious.

Yet at the same time, Musk continued, “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

It’s a tricky balancing act — one that’s tripped up many a social media exec before him — which will probably remain top of mind for Musk during his tenure at the company’s helm. Musk’s Twitter bio now reads “Chief Twit,” with his location set to “Twitter HQ.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reportedly fires top executives as he completes $44bn acquisition of Twitter

    Elon Musk became Twitter Inc's new owner on Thursday and reportedly fired top executives he had accused of misleading him.

  • Who owns Twitter and why is it being sold to Elon Musk?

    Tech billionaire reportedly completing acquisition of social networking giant

  • EXPLAINER: Israeli election could yield familiar outcome

    Israel is holding its fifth national election in under four years, and once again the race is shaping up as a referendum on former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to rule. Netanyahu has been campaigning while standing trial on corruption charges. As Israel’s opposition leader, he has portrayed himself as the victim of a political witch hunt and promised to reform a legal system he sees as profoundly biased against him.

  • Elon Musk has bought Twitter. Now what?

    Hold for deal: Elon Musk has promised to make big changes to Twitter as part of his goal of making it an ‘everything app’ with one billion users. Tech experts say he has his work cut out,<strong> </strong>Bevan Hurley<strong> </strong>reports

  • Brazil's top court set to rule in favor of Amazon Fund revival

    Brazil's Supreme Court is set to demand that the government reactivate a billion-dollar international fund aimed at protecting the Amazon rainforest as the nation faces rampant deforestation, according to a court statement on Thursday. A majority of the top court's justices decided that the government must take steps within 60 days to reactivate the Amazon Fund, frozen in 2019 when the President Jair Bolsonaro's administration decided to change its governance structure. Norway paid $1.2 billion into the fund between 2008 and 2018, resources that were intended to finance sustainability projects and help reduce deforestation in the world's largest rainforest.

  • For Twitter boss Elon Musk, now comes the hard part

    Overspending on Twitter Inc for $44 billion was the easy part. Now, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk must prove why he believes that Twitter is worth 10 times that amount and turn around a social media platform that he has spent months ridiculing. Musk has provided few concrete details about his plans, and what he has shared appears far-fetched or contradictory.

  • Dean Unglert Shares Breathtaking Photos from His Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes

    The newly engaged pair met on Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019

  • Elon Musk begins takeover of Twitter as top executives including Parag Agrawal fired, report says

    Elon Musk’s takeover is underway after he fired three top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, according to the Washington Post. The billionaire is also said to have sacked chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, and general counsel Sean Edgett, as he moved ahead with his $44bn purchase of the social media company. The Tesla CEO had until Friday to complete his deal for the San Francisco-based platform or face a court battle to try and back out of the purchase.

  • Republican CNN contributor gets into it with Democrat strategist: ‘Do you have a single friend?'

    On CNN Tonight Wednesday, conservative CNN contributor Scott Jennings got into it with Democratic strategist and former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina, who repeatedly accused Jennings of only pushing GOP talking points. “According to some polling, (Blake) Masters is close to (Mark) Kelly,” Jennings said, speaking about the Arizona senate race. “I don’t know if he’s gonna win, but it’s a very close…” “Do you want to bet money on that race?” Messina interrupted. “Do I want to bet money?” Jennings replied. “You wanna bet money on the governor’s race?” “You’re just holding the Republican line in everything you’ve said tonight,” Messina said. “Let’s be in the middle.” Finally, after Messina accused Jennings a couple more times of simply repeating what he was told to say by Republicans, Jennings had enough. “Scott, come on,” Messina said. “Enough with the talking points.” “I feel like your debate with Karl Rove that you had before you came here — like, your ears are clogged,” Jennings responded. “I’m telling you…” “No,” Messina retorted, “I’m just concerned that the RNC gave you the talking points and now you can’t shift.” “I tell you what, man, do you have a single friend?” Jennings said angrily, adding, “You’re an absolute jerk.”

  • Texas Teen Charged With The Murder Of His Own Mom, Who Was Found In The Trunk Of Their Family Car Following Chase

    A Texas teenager who allegedly told authorities he felt “no emotion” when they discovered his mother’s slain body in the trunk of his family’s car, is now being charged with her murder. Tyler Roenz, 17, was charged Thursday with murder and tampering with evidence in the death and disappearance of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, according to a statement from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. Tyler, who is being charged as an adult, according to The Associated Press, is currently being he

  • Chinese authorities ask: Dear newlywed, when's the baby arriving?

    An online post about a newlywed in China, who was rung up by her local government asking if she was pregnant, garnered tens of thousands of comments on Thursday before being removed, with many netizens saying they had experienced similar calls. The debate comes on the heels of President Xi Jinping declaring at the Communist Party's 20th Congress last week that China would establish a policy to boost birth rates and improve the country's population development strategy. In the post on Weibo, a Twitter-like service, a user named 'lost shuyushou' described a colleague's experience in which the colleague answered a call from the Nanjing city government's women's health service.

  • Elon Musk fired top Twitter execs including CEO, reports say

    Elon Musk fired key Twitter executives Thursday, one of his first moves as the official owner of the social media platform. According to reports from the New York Times, CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and other outlets, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde. The deal is done, according to multiple sources, which is what gave Musk the mandate to clean house among the executive ranks.

  • Twitter stock ticks up ahead of Friday's delisting as Elon Musk closes his buyout deal

    Shares of Twitter are moving higher in the final hour of trading ahead of the company going private following Elon Musk's acquisition.

  • Angelo Cataldi replacement announced at SportsRadio 94 WIP

    Al Morganti, who has been Cataldi’s co-host for the entirety of the show's run, will not be part of the reconfigured morning lineup.

  • Radio host dies on air while doing morning show

    British presenter Tim Gough died during his daily breakfast series on GenX Radio Suffolk, the station said.

  • People Who Didn't Want Kids But Ended Up Being Parents: Tell Us How You Feel About It

    We've heard from people who are child-free by choice and from people who always planned on having kids, but it's time to talk about people who had kids when they weren't planning on it.View Entire Post ›

  • YouTube’s richest creator MrBeast is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation in what could be a massive milestone for influencer-led business

    Jimmy Donaldson wants to raise $150 million for his YouTube channels and businesses combined.

  • 90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Angela Accuses Michael of Lying About Instagram to "Get Into My Pants"

    In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Angela and Michael reach a breaking point as they continue to argue about his social media use.

  • 'British people shouldn't live in Singapore': Tiktoker describes screaming during encounter with night jogger

    A TikToker shared her experience as a U.K. woman in Singapore, explaining an encounter with a night jogger she mistook for a mugger through fits of laughter. TikTok user @ilibabyyyy, a 22-year-old woman who moved from the U.K. to Singapore, was fighting tears of laughter in a recent video she uploaded to her account on Tuesday. Titled “British people shouldn’t live in Singapore !!,” ilibabyyyy shares how she screamed instinctively when she saw a man approaching her late at night.

  • People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them

    "I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."View Entire Post ›