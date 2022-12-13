Twitter Ends Trust and Safety Council

Twitter on Monday night disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, the department that critics claimed engaged in disproportionate content moderation of conservatives and accounts that expressed unorthodox political ideologies.

The company announced in an email, “We are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work. As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this.”

Yoel Roth, the former global head of Trust and Safety who resigned after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, was responsible for leading the team that suppressed the Biden-laptop bombshell exposed by the New York Post.

As reported by journalist Bari Weiss, Roth was also involved in a secret shadow-banning group, called “Site Integrity Policy, Policy Escalation Support” that assigned certain censorship levels to many right-wing and dissident accounts.

An old information page on Twitter’s website, since deleted, noted that the council dealt with child sexual exploitation, suicide prevention, online safety, and tackling other problematic phenomena on the Internet.

Ella Irwin, who stepped up to fill the role of head of Trust and Safety in November, said recently that the platform was developing a new strategy for tackling dangerous and inappropriate content.

“For now, I think we are biasing towards moving quickly and figuring out the details in some of these areas after,” she said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

