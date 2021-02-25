Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023, shares up 8%

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday it expects to double its annual revenue to at least $7.5 billion in 2023.

The social media network said in a filing it has set a goal to "double the number features shipped per employee" to help grow revenue or the number of users.

The company expects to reach at least 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Twitter defines mDAU as the number of daily users who can view ads.

The company's shares were up nearly 8% in trading before the bell.

Twitter has rapidly added new features over the past several months. It acquired newsletter startup Revue last month, and began testing "Spaces," an audio chat-room feature similar to viral voice-based app Clubhouse.

Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said earlier this month that Twitter would explore launching content subscriptions and letting users receive tip payments from followers.

The company is set to hold a virtual investor day later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Targets 315 Million Daily Users by End of 2023, Expects to Double Revenue

    Twitter revealed new long-range targets for the business ahead of its investor day presentation Thursday — projecting that it will at least double total annual revenue and daily users over a four-year span. Per a regulatory filing, Twitter expects annual revenue to grow more than twofold, from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion or […]

  • Wix.com hits 200 million users, says will continue to invest

    The increase comes amid a surge in demand from companies wanting to create an online presence due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The trend of businesses, brands and commerce moving online accelerated in 2020, and we believe this momentum will continue to 2021," said Nir Zohar, Wix's president. Last week, Wix said it expects to grow by one third in 2021.

  • Wireless companies bid billions in massive 5G airwaves auction

    Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and other firms spent $81 billion on crucial airwaves for 5G service in the FCC's latest auction, according to results revealed Wednesday.Why it matters: The carriers need these airwaves to deliver 5G service, and the U.S. has trailed other countries in making them available.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The so-called C-band auction, valuable for its ability to carry data at 5G speeds, raised $81 billion in bids, a new record for FCC airwave sales.Verizon was the top bidder at $45 billion.AT&T bid $23 billion.T-Mobile bid $9 billion.Absent from the winning bidders were cable companies Comcast and Charter, which have launched wireless offerings for their customers. What they're saying: "I think the big takeaway is, real 5G is almost here," New Street Research analyst Philip Burnett told Axios. "This midband spectrum will increase wireless network speeds by tenfold. Given how much the carriers all spent, it makes it all the more likely that they deploy it as quickly as possible because they want to reap the rewards of this investment." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • S.Africa to boost spending on vaccine and job creation

    South Africa's government on Wednesday announced plans to allocate $688 million for coronavirus vaccines and $756 million to boost youth employment, to counter economic setbacks brought by the pandemic.

  • Why This Michelin-Starred Chef Left Meat Off the Menu at His Newest Restaurant

    Chef Justin Bazdarich's Xilonen is serving up mostly vegan Mexican fare.

  • Wilkerson's 'Caste' among finalists for Lukas book prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson's exploration of racism in the United States, and “The Dead are Arising,” an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X, are among this year's nominees for awards presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project. The project announced Thursday that Wilkerson is a finalist for the Lukas Book Prize, along with Becky Cooper's “We Keep the Dead Close,” Seyward Darby's “Sisters in Hate,” Barton Gellman's “Dark Mirror” and Jessica Goudeau's “After the Last Border.” The Lukas project, based at Columbia University's journalism school and named for the late investigative journalist, also announced nominees for the Mark Lynton History Prize and the Lukas awards for works in progress.

  • Triller CEO Mike Lu says the world chose the app as a 'successor' to TikTok

    Mike Lu is one of Yahoo Finance's "THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021"— 21 trailblazers poised to influence the year ahead.

  • Mars rover beams back spectacular panorama

    The rover's high-power Mastcam-Z dual camera instrument provides astonishingly detailed images of the red planet.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Upcoming Investor Day Key Amid 5G Wireless Auction

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • GameStop shares close 104% higher in afternoon rally; up another 100% in after hours

    GameStop (GME) rallied hard in the late afternoon trading session and is moving higher in after-hours. Shares were halted for volatility twice in the last hour of trading on Wednesday.

  • Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Fund Blacklists 15 Companies on Ethical Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund expects to keep its existing fossil-fuel holdings as the world’s biggest sovereign investor bets it can bring about change from within the industry to fight carbon emissions.“We have no further plans to exit fossil fuels,” Chief Governance and Compliance Officer Carine Smith Ihenacho said on Thursday, after the fund published details of 15 companies it blacklisted in 2020. “Part of the assessments that were made was precisely that we should be owners of larger, integrated energy companies, and contribute as owners in order for them to meet the transition to a low-carbon society in a good way.”The Oslo-based fund generated $123 billion in returns last year, marking its second-best performance ever thanks in large part to tech stocks. Some of its biggest losses, however, were tied to holdings of oil companies and exiting stocks focused on oil exploration and production. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen has made clear he wants to focus more on sustainability to fight everything from pollution to corruption and sexism.The fund said the 15 stocks it excluded from its portfolio last year were singled out based on ethical considerations ranging from human rights violations to severe environmental damage. It exited another 32 firms due to its assessment of basic environmental, social and governance risks, it said, without naming the companies.Built from Norway’s North Sea oil and gas riches, the fund holds about 1.5% of all listed companies globally.The fund invested in 225 companies in the oil and gas sector last year, down from 311 in 2019. Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc were among the worst-performing investments, it said.Net ZeroWhile the fund wants the companies it invests in to have clear targets for emissions reductions, it hasn’t explicitly asked them to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to Ihenacho. The companies’ goals still have to be compatible with the Paris Agreement, with the fund focusing on their planned path toward the targets, she said in an interview.“Our expectations are well anchored towards zero in 2050,” Ihenacho said. “What’s important to us is to understand how the companies think they will get there. One thing is to say that there should be zero in 2050. We are concerned with the short-term and medium-term and long-term goals. We believe this is just as important.”Asked about a recent adoption of portfolio-warming metrics by the French insurer and investor Axa SA, Ihenacho said that rising temperatures “is just one” of the target figures the fund includes in its assessment of climate risks.Read more: ‘Portfolio Warming’ Is the New Climate Anxiety for Fund ManagersHere’s the full list of 2020 exclusions:AGL Energy LtdAnglo American PlcGlencore PlcRWE AGSasol LtdElSewedy Electric CoVale SACanadian Natural Resources LimitedCenovus Energy IncImperial Oil LimitedSuncor Energy IncCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras SAFormosa Chemicals & Fibre CorpFormosa Taffeta Co LtdPage Industries LtdEarlier exclusions of Drax Group Plc, AECOM and Texwinca Holdings Ltd were revoked, while four companies including BHP Group Ltd were placed on an observation list.(Updates with comments from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna Stock Pops On Massive Sales Beat Despite Growing Losses

    Moderna stock jumped early Thursday after the Covid-19 vaccine-maker reported more than double the sales that Wall Street analysts expected, though the company's losses grew.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Thomas Tull

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Tulco Chairman & CEO, Thomas Tull, as they discuss his experience in the movie business, his ownership stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the one piece of advice that Warren Buffett once shared about investing.

  • 'I don't' miss the glamour of Hollywood: Legendary Entertainment founder

    Thomas Tull, founder of Legendary Entertainment, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss his experience in the movie business and the future of big budget films.

  • Exxon to divest some UK, North Sea assets for over $1 billion

    Exxon could also receive about $300 million in contingent payments based on an increase in commodity prices. Exxon said on Wednesday HitecVision, which bought Exxon's Norwegian North Sea assets for $4.5 billion in 2019, was making the purchase through its British unit Neo. Exxon's share of production from the fields, which was about 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2019, will more than double NEO's output to around 70,000 boepd, making it among the top five oil and gas producers in the UK.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Best Counter-Trend Support is $1787.30 – $1787.10

    The direction of the April Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1807.80.

  • 5 stocks to buy for the 1950s-style infrastructure supercycle: Morgan Stanley

    Morgan Stanley strategists make a bullish call on the impact to the building materials space should an infrastructure deal get passed.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.