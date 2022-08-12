Twitter Explodes After Discovering Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Is An Athletic Superstar

While she’s usually making headlines over her Blueface-related antics, social media users are putting some respect on Chrisean Rock‘s name after she proved herself to be quite the athlete.

Blkedtwt Chrisean Rock is such good fitspo. Before she met blue face. She’s so perfectly toned. pic.twitter.com/1WADhYknmh — nani (@thatoneegghead) August 11, 2022

A freshly resurfaced clip shows Rock’s athletic abilities on full display while appearing on Ultimate Tag, an obstacle course competition series that briefly aired on Fox in mid-2020.

The video shows Rock, called “Seany,” killin’ it while completing the obstacle course. Notably, one of the announcers calls her a “natural athlete.”

Rock completed the obstacle course in 50 seconds, notably 28 seconds ahead of the next-fastest time.

“That’s one of the fastest women’s times we’ve ever seen on this course,” one of the announcers points out. “Shawty certainly brought the speed, the determination, and a whole lot of attitude.”

Chrisean “Seany” came out to get that money and SHE GOT IT! 🤑 #UltimateTag pic.twitter.com/OFwpLxZvSR — UltimateTagFOX (@UltimateTagFOX) June 18, 2020

In response to this video of Rock absolutely dominating an American Gladiators-style obstacle course, many Twitter users began showering the 22-year-old with praise and expressing how shocked they were over her athleticism.

Chrisean really brings something new to the table everytime I see something about her 😭 https://t.co/St6HqLqahN — 🎥TRAPCA$SO🎨 (@trapdees) August 11, 2022

Chrisean could have an amazing career without blueface. she’s easily likable. they need to put her on The Challenge https://t.co/rafHkZxkcZ — RUSSIAN ROULETTE (@bigbattypha) August 11, 2022

After Chrisean escapes the clutches of Blueface she might need a WWE tryout — Kenzo and the Shenanigans (@kenzofym) August 11, 2022

Truth of the matter is, Chrisean is an athlete and good at it, if she really wanted to try again and do sports, she would prosper. Meanwhile Blueface has no talent and that’s why he holds her back. He needs her to keep him relevant. — seduce and scheme hive 🇰🇪 (@evelynvwoodsen) August 11, 2022

Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock showed everyone she was a D1 athlete right here 🏃🏿‍♀️🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/tAe8B06VzI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 11, 2022

While this Ultimate Tag clip was already more than enough proof of her athleticism, yet another video recently began circulating that showed Rock bringing her talents onto the football field as well.

Blueface GF Chrisean Rock is really built different on that football field.👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/ihcxer4pAS — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 11, 2022

It’s also adding that Rock’s football skills came in clutch during her time on Zeus Network’s Baddies South.

Chrisean really a football player , she got the Zeus security doing drills LMAO pic.twitter.com/UJPJZw2NHV — SLIDERS (@MlKEY954) July 25, 2022

With the conversation around Rock’s athleticism going strong, one Twitter user called her a “generational athlete” and attached a video of her successful bowling techniques, which she showed off during her and Blueface’s double date with her Halle Bailey and DDG.

Chrisean is a generational athlete pic.twitter.com/Hdeid5eyBJ — Simba (@m0e_almighty) August 11, 2022

While these clips show that Rock could potentially build a career in the athletics field, we all know that her main priority continues to be Jonathan Porter, aka Blueface.

He officially asked me to be his girlfriend today 🙂🙂🙂🙂save the date august 10th 2022💙 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 10, 2022

Rock shared that she and Blueface — who had just been involved in a physical altercation, as Blavity previously reported, had “officially” begun dating, despite their long and complicated history.