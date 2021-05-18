Twitter fights Justice Department subpoena over Rep. Nunes parody account

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Del Quentin Wilber, Sarah D. Wire
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rep. Devin Nunes&#39; lawsuit against Twitter and others is one of six active lawsuits he has filed. In each one, he alleges people have defamed him, conspired to harm his reputation or both.
Twitter is fighting a Justice Department subpoena seeking user information for an account that parodies Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (Andrew Harrer / Associated Press)

Twitter is fighting a Justice Department subpoena seeking information about the user of an account that routinely parodies Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican who has spent recent years unsuccessfully seeking to unmask such users so he can sue them for defamation.

In urging a federal judge in Washington, to quash a subpoena, the social media platform argued in court papers filed that it believed the Justice Department might be aiding Nunes' numerous efforts to expose such anonymous critics. The Justice Department subpoenaed Twitter in November seeking information on the user behind the parody account @NunesAlt.

"Twitter is concerned that this subpoena is but another mechanism to attack its users' First Amendment rights," the company's attorneys wrote in a March court filing made public Monday at the company's request. "It appears to Twitter that the subpoena may be related to Congressman Devin Nunes's repeated efforts to unmask individuals behind parody accounts critical of him.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell gave the Justice Department until Wednesday to redact and make public its response to Twitter's motion. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. A spokesman for Nunes (R-Tulare) did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter issued a statement Monday saying it "is committed to protecting the freedom of expression for those who use our service. We have a strong track record and take seriously the trust placed in us to work to protect the private information of the people on Twitter.”

The company had also asked Howell in its court filings to lift a court order obtained by the Justice Department that prevented Twitter from disclosing the existence of the subpoena to anyone other than its attorneys. That 90-day gag order appears to have expired.

It is not clear why the Trump-era Justice Department was seeking information about @NunesAlt, which describes itself in its profile as the "no-so-proud alt-mom of prolific Libel Tourist, and part-time Congressman, Devin Nunes. (Yes, it's parody) Probably hammered." The Justice Department, at the time the subpoena was issued, was overseen by then-Atty. Gen. William Barr. Nunes is a Trump political ally.

Hayden M. Schottlaender, an attorney representing Twitter, wrote in a declaration made public Monday that an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington told him in January the subpoena was issued as part of a criminal investigation into "threatening communications in interstate commerce.” The Justice Department, Schottlaender said, declined to provide further information.

Prosecutors must generally suspect a crime has been committed before issuing a subpoena. Subpoenaed information in criminal investigations is confidential and protected by strict secrecy rules until a grand jury issues an indictment and often is not disclosed unless it is presented as evidence at a trial. Otherwise, such information is rarely made public.

In its filing, Twitter sought to link the subpoena to Nunes' legal efforts to unmask users and to sue them for defamation. It tallied at least nine lawsuits brought by Nunes in the last two years "against individuals, the media and one research and intelligence firm."

The user whose information was being sought by the Justice Department, @NunesAlt, responded to Twitter's motion by tweeting: “This is the closest thing I'm gonna get to a Mother's Day card.” The user declined to comment further after being contacted by The Times.

The account originated as a parody of Nunes’ mother, under the account name @DevinNunesMom, which was suspended by Twitter in 2019, the company wrote in court filings. It is unclear why that account was suspended, but the @NunesAlt user has confirmed it had previously operated it.

Nunes in 2019 sued @DevinNunesMom and another parody account, @DevinCow, which called Nunes “a treasonous cowpoke.” The lawmaker alleged the accounts had defamed him, ruined his reputation and caused him to win his 2018 election by a narrower margin than expected.

Most of the suits were withdrawn by Nunes or tossed out of court.

Anonymous Twitter critics began dogging Nunes as he rose to prominence in 2017 as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. From that post, he was tasked with investigating accusations of Russian interference in the previous year's presidential election.

Nunes quickly found himself at the center of a political firestorm in Washington over his quick release of a controversial memo dismissing the allegations and clearing the president's campaign of any wrongdoing. Those conclusions were disputed in a similar memo released once Democrats took control of the committee, as well as by the special counsel's Russia investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuit: Montana's new voting laws violate Native Americans' rights

    The American Civil Liberties Union and Native American Rights Fund filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that two new voting laws in Montana are unconstitutional infringements on Native Americans' rights.Why it matters: Since President Biden's win, Republican state legislatures across the U.S. have sought to pass new voting restrictions, which opponents say will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The lawsuit argues that the laws, which eliminate same-day voter registration and limit ballot restriction, are part of a targeted campaign to disenfranchise Native Americans.Native Americans make up roughly 6.5% of the population in Montana.Native voters who live on reservations often face barriers due to long distances to election offices or polling sites. Many don't own cars and rely on same-day registration so they don't have to make the trip — which can take several hours — more than once.High poverty rates mean voters cannot always afford gas, per the lawsuit.Since many reservations lack reliable mail service, get-out-the-vote groups often collect and deposit absentee ballots, a process that could become curtailed under the new laws.The legislature knows all this, Jacqueline De León, a staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund, told the New York Times. "[A]nd so they are again, I think, taking advantage of those barriers and amplifying them." Christi Jacobsen, Montana's secretary of state, is the named defendant in the lawsuit. “The voters of Montana spoke when they elected a secretary of state that promised improved election integrity with voter ID and voter registration deadlines, and we will work hard to defend those measures," Jacobsen said in a statement to the New York Times. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • FAA proposes combined $100,000 in fines for 4 unruly plane passengers, including man who tried to enter the cockpit

    Earlier this year, the FAA tightened restrictions on unruly passengers who refuse to follow crew members' instructions on commercial flights.

  • Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel - sources

    President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, and congressional sources said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers were not expected to object to the deal despite violence between Israel and Palestinian militants. Three congressional aides said Congress was officially notified of the intended commercial sale on May 5, as part of the regular review process before major foreign weapons sales agreements can go ahead. Congress was informed of the planned sale in April, as part of the normal informal review process before of the formal notification on May 5.

  • Trump DOJ tried to force Twitter to unmask identity of Devin Nunes parody account

    California congressman has filed nine lawsuits against online critics

  • Biden administration to send 20 million U.S.-authorized vaccine doses abroad

    President Biden will send an additional 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to other countries by the end of June, including shots authorized by the FDA for use in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.Why it matters: It will be the first time the U.S. has sent Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses abroad. The administration previously announced plans to export 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized domestically.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free80 million is the highest number of doses donated by any country in the world, according to Psaki. She did not comment on where the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines will go, saying that decision will come after it receives clearance from the FDA in the next few weeks.Between the lines: By the end of June, it's likely the U.S. will have more than 20 million authorized doses sitting around. States have already started turning down their federal vaccine allocations as demand has dropped.The big picture: The U.S. has faced criticism for hoarding vaccines, especially as supply outpaces demand domestically. Among the world's four major vaccine producers, America has kept nearly its entire supply up to now.Go deeper: The global line for coronavirus vaccines stretches back to 2023Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Denise Richards on Teaching Daughters 'Responsibility' with Social Media: 'It's Very Challenging'

    Denise Richards is mom to daughters Sami, 17, Lola, 15½, and Eloise, 9

  • China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy. While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on production, cooling the blistering economic recovery from last year's COVID-19 slump. Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

  • Report: Trump has been receiving presidential pension payments since January

    Former President Trump has received $65,600 in pension payments since leaving office in January, Business Insider reported Monday, citing a General Services Administration spokesperson.Why it matters: As part of a campaign promise, during his presidency Trump stuck to his vow not to accept a taxpayer-funded salary while in office, instead sometimes donating it to services such as the National Park Service.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Business Insider noted that it's not clear whether Trump has kept his taxpayer-funded pension.Of note: Former presidents are not obliged by the constitution to accept a pension. Trump's net worth is estimated to be about $2.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.Representatives for Trump and the General Services Administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coca-Cola is eliminating one of its beverages. Here’s what to know

    This is the beverage giant’s latest cut after announcing last year it was downsizing its portfolio.

  • A rapist sheriff, a thieving ex-cop: 44 Idaho police disciplined for misconduct in 2020

    Hundreds of Idaho police officers have had their certifications revoked since 2002.

  • EXCLUSIVE: 'Erratic' passenger on flight to SFO forces early landing

    The plane was diverted to Minneapolis where the man was arrested. Passengers describe his wide range of 'erratic' behavior:

  • 'A little bit out of North Korea': Trump critical GOP lawmakers condemn Republican consolidation under former president

    The differing views of the GOP from within the party itself pointed to the lasting fragmenting of the party after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • KS Rep. Mark Samsel charged with 3 counts of battery after bizarre classroom incident

    Samsel is facing criminal charges for the alleged battery of two 16-year-olds last month.

  • Singing Billie Eilish Song Yields Shocking Elimination of ‘American Idol’ Fan Favorite

    “American Idol” top four finalist Casey Bishop made a bold move Sunday night, sitting down with mentor Finneas to take on Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay.” She rocked the song’s co-writer/producer, and the judges, too — yet, despite all that love, apparently not everyone wished she would stay. “So, you’re singing my sister’s song,” […]

  • Attorney speaks after Gaetz associate enters plea

    A Florida politician who is a central figure in the Justice Department's investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges and will cooperate with prosecutors (May 17)

  • IGN employees press bosses to restore deleted article on Palestinian relief

    A group of editorial employees at gaming outlet IGN is calling for corporate management to restore a deleted article that had urged support for the Palestinians. Why it matters: The controversy over an unexpected public plea for Palestinian relief from the world's biggest video game media outlet has now become a dispute over the limits of editorial freedom.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letter, signed by more than 60 current IGN staffers, was sent to upper management at IGN and parent companies J2 Global and Ziff Davis on Monday afternoon. It called for accountability regarding the post's deletion, which angered staff.What they're saying: "[T]his was a clear instance of corporate overreach and demonstrated blatant disregard for the most basic standards of journalistic integrity and editorial independence," the letter states.The letter also states that the article's removal on Saturday without public explanation was "against our usual policy."The deletion of articles for any news organization is a fraught process, often testing the expected wall between editorial and business interests.Representatives from IGN parent company Ziff Davis have not responded to Axios' requests for comment about this situation.Between the lines: On Friday, IGN published an article headlined "How To Help Palestinian Civilians," which described suffering by Palestinians "due to Israeli forces" before listing charities to provide relief aid to Palestinians.Initial response from readers on social media appeared to be positive, but, in a now-deleted post, licensed affiliate IGN Israel called the post "misleading."The IGN article was first altered on Saturday to remove the image of a Palestinian flag, and it was deleted without comment early on Sunday.At 2:21 am ET on Monday morning, IGN's twitter feed posted an unsigned statement that noted, in part, that "[b]y highlighting only one population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically aligned with one side."The staff letter calls for the deleted article to be restored, potentially incorporating feedback from management. It also says the people who deleted the post should "accept that responsibility publicly." The letter says the article had been pulled by "upper management," not by editorial staff.Go deeper:U.S. gaming outlets remove posts supporting PalestiniansBlinken says he hasn't seen evidence Hamas was in AP building Israel struckMost of Congress silent on Israeli-Palestinian fightingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

    They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps. The jolts are dampening consumer confidence, ramping up inflation fears, and helping Republicans build their case against President Joe Biden and his ambitious plans to revamp the U.S. economy with trillions in new spending. As the 1970s show, high joblessness and rising prices the United States saw in April can be a potent political force.

  • Cheney says McCarthy, Stefanik are 'complicit' in spreading Trump's lies

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday told Fox News' Chris Wallace that she considers both House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as the chair of the House Republican Conference last week, "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's lies. Cheney then reiterated what she's been saying the last few few months as she's come under fire from her GOP colleagues and was ultimately removed from her leadership role — that she isn't willing to back Trump's falsehoods for the sake of the party. WALLACE: Are Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik being complicit in the Trump lies? LIZ CHENEY: They are, and I'm not willing to do that. pic.twitter.com/zp9kbJZKi2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2021 In another interview that aired during Sunday's edition of This Week on ABC News, Cheney told host Jon Karl she doesn't actually think many Republican lawmakers, save for maybe a handful, actually believe Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But she suggested it's "really dangerous" to cross Trump, so many have fallen in line anyway. "We now live in a country where [members of Congress'] votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives," she said. .@jonkarl: "How many of your colleagues actually believe that stuff—actually believe the election was stolen?" Rep. Liz Cheney: "I think it's a relatively small number." https://t.co/zwcCkO7rtC pic.twitter.com/xsyrfSdS4b — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

  • Photo emerges of Republican barricading chamber doors during US Capitol attack after he compared rioters to ‘tourists’

    ‘Do Georgians always barricade doors against normal, everyday tourists?’ one critic asked

  • Lakers' LeBron James explains why he views Warriors' Stephen Curry as NBA MVP

    With an NBA playoff play-in game looming against the Warriors, the Lakers' LeBron James argued that Steph Curry is the league's MVP this season.