Twitter flags U.S. lawmaker's video on Biden, Ocasio-Cortez for violating policy

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee hearing on "The U.S. Park Police Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square", on Capitol Hill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shivam Patel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Shivam Patel

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc added a warning label on Tuesday to an anime video shared by U.S. Republican lawmaker Paul Gosar, depicting him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Twitter said the video violated its "hateful conduct" policy and restricted engagement with the tweet, blocking the ability to like, reply or retweet it.

However, the social media giant said in a notification attached above the tweet that it had determined "it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

"As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited," Twitter said in an email.

A representative for Gosar did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The 90-second video shared by Gosar on Sunday appears to be an altered version of a Japanese animated series and is interspersed with real-life footage of U.S. Border Patrol officers rounding up migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The doctored video has been widely condemned by prominent politicians and social media users.

Ocasio-Cortez responded with a Twitter https://bit.ly/303BCX8 thread noting the video posted by a "creepy member I work with" and said she expected no consequences for Gosar from the Republican leader of the House of Representatives.

"This man should not serve in Congress," Democratic representative Ilhan Omar said. "Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society."

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Urea shortage threatens South Korea's transport, energy industries

    South Korea is flying a military oil tanker to Australia this week to airlift 27,000 litres of urea solution, used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut emissions, amid a dire shortage threatening to stall commercial transport and industries. Approximately two million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks, are required by government to use the additive, according to industry experts. Diesel vehicle drivers have started panic buying urea after key supplier China last month tightened exports for its domestic market.

  • When it comes to healthcare quality and cost, it’s very much about location, location, location

    Anyone looking to move to a warmer spot should consider the ins and outs of health care and health insurance outside their home state.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Posts Anime Video Of Him Killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    The far-right Arizona lawmaker posted an anti-immigration meme that appeared to endorse violence against Democrats.

  • The Rush: Steelers survive Bears scare, COVID wrecks havoc on 76ers

    The Steelers narrowly escaped with a win against the Bears on MNF, which was the least of Monday’s sports drama. Between the Ben Simmons debacle and Joel Embiid becoming the fourth 76ers player to enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Philly is riding the struggle bus while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Howard Stern join forces in taking Aaron Rodgers to task for his behavior relating to the COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, the Bucks are the first NBA team to visit the White House since 2016 as Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates celebrate their Championship with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • In Trumpland parallel reality, election was stolen and racism was long ago

    The town of Monroe, Georgia, is home to views on everything from education to vaccines that are untethered from facts A sign outside Monroe, Georgia, shows support for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. Photograph: Jesse Pratt López/The Guardian It’s a gray afternoon, promising rain and with temperatures in the 50s, people have taken their jackets out of the closet. The streets of downtown Monroe, Georgia, a town of about 14,000 residents 45 miles due east of Atlanta, are quiet for a Saturday. It’s t

  • The $30 billion woman: Megadonor Miriam Adelson leaps back into politics

    Adelson is taking her first political meetings since her husband Sheldon died, seeing possible 2024 candidates and a key Senate contender.

  • ‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Anger as Paul Gosar shares anime clip showing him killing AOC

    Video depicts scene from ‘Attack on Titan’

  • Twitter flags GOP lawmaker's anime video depicting him killing Ocasio-Cortez, attacking Biden

    Twitter flagged the tweet Monday evening, saying it violated its policy on "hateful conduct." However, the post remained accessible for the "public interest."

  • ‘It’s a disgrace’: Progressives take aim at Buffalo mayor’s DNC post

    Establishment Dems dismiss “sour grapes” attempt to sanction mayor who defeated a democratic socialist.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar posts 'Attack on Titan' anime edit on Twitter that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    Republican Rep. Paul Gosar posted an edited anime clip that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The video is still on Twitter.

  • Terry Bradshaw unloads on Aaron Rodgers: “You lied to everyone”

    Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]

  • Democrats, Critics Call For Action Against Rep. Paul Gosar Over 'Grotesque' Post

    "In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired."

  • Obama on climate change: 'Saving the planet isn't a partisan issue'

    In an address to the U.N. Climate Change Conference, former President Barack Obama returned to the rhetorical device that made him a political sensation over a decade ago: that hope, and a youth-led movement, can triumph over cynicism and the forces of division.

  • Exclusive-Boeing U.S. worker vaccine exemption requests top 11,000 -sources

    The number of Boeing Co employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds has reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The widespread reluctance has left executives scrambling for a strategy that keeps employees safe and complies with President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, but avoids an exodus of engineering and factory labor, the people said. Boeing on Friday then delayed its deadline by about a month to Jan. 4 for employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine, or file an exemption on religious or medical grounds, according to industry sources and a company email seen by Reuters.

  • Tucker Proves He’s Completely Ignorant of History With Buttigieg Attack

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson joined in on the right-wing mockery of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday night, gleefully calling Buttigieg one of the “dumbest people in the world” for saying “racism” was reflected in the design decisions of New York roads.In the process, Carlson proved his own apparent ignorance of the historical example Buttigieg was citing.During a Monday press conference touting the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the transp

  • Buttigieg says infrastructure bill will address racist highway design

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday that his agency would use a portion of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to address racial inequities in U.S. highway design.Why it matters: Buttigieg's remarks at a press briefing come amid a broader discussion of racial and socioeconomic disparities in the U.S. and days after Congress passed the long-awaited infrastructure bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe progr

  • Cannabis stocks rise on federal marijuana measure prospects

    MARKET PULSE Cannabis stocks rose Monday for the second straight day after a report by Marijuana Moment that Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is circulating the States Reform Act as a measure to legalize cannabis on a federal level.

  • Eddy County to aid West Texas emergency calls in Permian Basin

    Energy companies and government officials worked to promote emergency responses in West Texas oilfields near Eddy County and Carlsbad.

  • How Bisexual Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Is Endangering LGBTQ+ Rights

    The senator from Arizona's politics could get in the way of the national bill that would protect LGBTQ+ communities from discrimination in housing, the workplace, and more.

  • UF's reputation plummeting

    UF's reputation plummeting