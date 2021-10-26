Twitter Gains 5 Million Users in Q3, Misses Earnings Expectations on Litigation-Settlement Charge

Todd Spangler
·1 min read

Twitter touted user gains in the third quarter of 2021 and reported healthy growth in revenue, but it dramatically missed Wall Street earnings estimates.

The company said average monetizable DAUs reached 211 million in the quarter, up 13% year over year, a net gain of 5 million in the period. Average U.S. mDAUs were 37 million for Q3, flat with the prior quarter.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter.

Q3 revenue totaled $1.28 billion, an increase of 37% year over year. ○ US revenue totaled $742 million, an increase of 45% year over year. Net loss was $537 million, representing a net margin of -42% and diluted earnings per share of -67 cents. The loss in the period includes a one-time litigation-related net charge of $766 million for Q3, related to the company’s agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging Twitter and its executives provided misleading user-engagement info to investors.

On average, financial analysts expected Twitter to post $1.28 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of 15 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Twitter shares rose 2.9% in after-hours trading, as investors were encouraged by the social network’s positive Q4 guidance. For the fourth quarter, Twitter expects revenue to be between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion and operating income to be between $130 million and $180 million.

“I am proud of our third quarter results,” Twitter chief Jack Dorsey said in a statement. “We’re improving personalization, facilitating conversation, delivering relevant news, and finding new ways to help people get paid on Twitter.”

Meanwhile, Twitter’s stock-based compensation expense in Q3 rose 42% year over year, to $164 million. The company forecast Q4 stock-based compensation expense to be about $175 million.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter falls short of user estimates, avoids hit from Apple privacy changes

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Tuesday missed Wall Street expectations for user growth as it faced competition from rival apps like TikTok for people's time, while it reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates. Advertising revenue was $1.14 billion during the quarter ended Sept. 30, in line with consensus estimates. Twitter said monetizable daily active users, its term for users who are served ads, was 211 million during the third quarter, missing analyst estimates of 212.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • SPAC linked to Trump social media venture edges lower as short seller targets

    Digital World Acquisition, a Miami-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), fell 10.98%, its first declining session since announcing Wednesday it would merge with Trump's media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Earlier on Monday, short seller Iceberg Research tweeted https://twitter.com/IcebergResear/status/1452699920641650690 it was betting against the company’s shares.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • GE Stock Is Gaining. Earnings Impressed in a Very Difficult Environment.

    GE reported 57 cents in per-share earnings from $18.4 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for 43 cents in earnings from $19.3 billion in sales.

  • Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • My 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    For investors that don't mind volatility, these cryptocurrencies have plenty of potential upside.