Twitter Gains as Board Plots Defense Strategy Against Musk

Twitter Gains as Board Plots Defense Strategy Against Musk
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly Schuetz and Scott Deveau
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares posted their biggest gain in two weeks on Monday after the social media company launched a poison pill defense to thwart an unsolicited bid by Elon Musk to take the company private at $54.20 a share.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A securities filing on Monday confirmed the defense strategy Twitter outlined last week, which would allow the company to issue new stock that all shareholders except Musk could buy at a discounted price. It imposes a “significant penalty” on any person or entity that would acquire more than 15% of the company without board approval, according to the filing. Musk currently owns just over 9% of Twitter shares.

“The board adopted the rights agreement to protect stockholders from coercive or otherwise unfair takeover tactics,” according to the filing.

The stock rose 7.5% to $48.45 in New York, its biggest jump since April 4.

Twitter is using the poison pill defense in order to buy time to come up with a plan that would be in the best interests of its shareholders, according to a person familiar with the company. The shares are gaining amid speculation that Twitter will strike a deal that is more palatable to shareholders.

The company has been fielding takeover interest from other parties, including technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC, according to a person familiar with the matter. Private equity firm Silver Lake, which already owns a significant stake in Twitter, also would make sense as a partner since it has an existing relationship with Musk as well, but it’s unclear if they’re interested. Meanwhile Musk may partner with Oracle Corp. and a private equity consortium that includes Thoma Bravo to thwart Twitter’s poison pill, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, “while raising the bid 10-15% to about $50 billion.”

Musk, for his part, has said that any rejection of his bid, valuing Twitter at $43 billion, would cause him to re-evaluate his stake. Over the weekend, Musk said that the economic interests of Twitter’s board aren’t aligned with shareholders. He was responding to a tweet about board members’ stock holdings, saying that with the impending departure of co-founder Jack Dorsey, the board “collectively owns almost no shares.” In a tweet on Monday, Musk, who is also chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., said if his Twitter bid succeeds, board members would not be given a salary.

Tesla has paid its own directors an annual cash retainer of about $20,000 plus certain additional fees in recent years, but they also each receive stock option grants every few years -- meaning they stand to make tens of millions of dollars or more with Tesla’s stock price gains.

Since making the offer last week, Musk has been actively posting on his Twitter account in what appears to be a social media campaign to sway public opinion in favor of his bid.

The billionaire entrepreneur floated a cryptic tweet with the word “tender,” a likely wink-and-nod reference to a potential tender offer.

If Musk is serious about pushing ahead with his takeover offer for Twitter, he should launch a tender offer to acquire the shares in the company he doesn’t already own despite the poison pill, said Andrew Freedman, co-chair of the shareholder activism practice at law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky.

“Even though Musk wouldn’t be able to close his tender offer, even with a majority of shares tendered, given the poison pill and other impediments, it’s a ‘put your money where your mouth is’ type move and shows he really wants to buy this company,” Freedman said.

Musk could simultaneously launch a proxy contest where he would ask shareholders to withhold their votes for the two directors who will stand for re-election at this year’s annual meeting, which is slated for May 25, Freedman said. That would serve as a referendum on his offer, and also allow him to solicit votes for an amendment to the company’s charter to declassify the board, meaning that all directors would stand for election each year rather than just a few, he added. Last year, a similar proposal almost achieved the 80% vote threshold required to change the company’s bylaws, he noted.

If Musk doesn’t act in the next few months, he won’t be able to do much at Twitter until next year’s annual general meeting because the company doesn’t allow for shareholders to call a special meeting or act by written consent. Freedman noted that both Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor will stand for re-election next year. Dorsey is scheduled to leave the board once his term expires at the next shareholder meeting.

If Musk “can get fairly widespread support this year, it also could force the company’s hand to negotiate with Musk earlier than they would like to or announce and run a sale process. All to avoid facing the music next year,” he said.

(Updates with closing shares in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Infowars Bankruptcy Tactic Tips Scale Against Sandy Hook Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- Relatives of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre could have a harder time collecting from far-right radio host Alex Jones under the legal strategy being employed by the conspiracy theorist.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy

  • Sell Twitter Stock on Musk Circus, Says Top Analyst

    Early in April, Elon Musk revealed he had bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR), making him the micro-blogging platform’s largest shareholder. Following which, he was offered a place on the board that he initially accepted. That, however, would cap his ownership at 14.9%. Assessing his strategy, Musk then decided not to join the board, thereby removing the limitation. Musk’s next step was to offer to completely buy out the company at a price of $54.20 per share (giving Twitter a valuation of $43

  • Apollo Global Considers Participating in a Bid for Twitter

    Apollo Global Management is considering participating in a bid for Twitter, after Elon Musk’s $43 billion pitch put the social-media company in play.

  • Musk targets Twitter board as company adopts 'poison pill'

    Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist" who has been critical of Twitter's policies, did not elaborate on the tweet. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Continuing his tirade against the company, Musk had launched a poll on Thursday asking his 80 million followers if "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board", to which a large majority responded "Yes".

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaught

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsDefenders of Mariupol were encircled by Russian forces but have not surrendered the crucial port city, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Kyiv warned of a possible naval landing

  • U.S. Natural Gas Surges to 13-Year High on Global Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas surged to a 13-year high, briefly breaking above $8 for the first time since 2008, as robust demand tests drillers’ ability to expand supplies. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsFront-month futu

  • Tesla Earnings Follow Musk's Take-It-or-Leave-It Twitter Bid

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Tesla (TSLA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Netflix (NFLX).

  • Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies tied to far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy in an effort to settle litigation brought by relatives of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuit

  • Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Group Effort Initiative Partners With Netflix To Bolster Below-The-Line Representation

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Group Effort Initiative has partnered with Netflix on a new initiative that will expand underrepresented communities’ access to below-the-line career opportunities. Participants will secure access to on-set production training, as well as job placements this year on multiple Netflix productions throughout the United States and Canada. Reynolds and Lively launched […]

  • Why Biogen Stock Looks 'Too Good To Ignore,' According To One Analyst

    Biogen stock looks "too good to ignore," an analyst said Monday as he argued for the value of Biogen's base business.

  • Jack Dorsey: Twitter board has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    Dorsey did not give specifics about why he wasn’t happy with Twitter’s board, but one Twitter user wrote in the thread, “Good boards don’t create good companies, but a bad board will kill a company every time,” promoting Dorsey to respond with “Big facts.” Dorsey resigned as Twitter CEO in November 2021, and will remain a member of Twitter’s board “until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders,” which is in May, according to a Twitter press release from last year.

  • Trump Jr. to campaign with J.D. Vance in Ohio following father's endorsement

    Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance — fresh off an endorsement from Donald Trump — will campaign this week with the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

  • Libya Closes Biggest Oil Field and Warns of More Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production has fallen by more than half a million barrels a day as a wave of political demonstrations engulfs the OPEC member’s energy industry.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsThe Sharara field in

  • Federal Judge Voids Mask Mandate on Airplanes, Public Transit

    A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate on airplanes, buses, and public transit, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority by extending it through May 3.

  • Bank of America Traders Get Boost From Market Volatility, Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. joined Wall Street rivals in capitalizing on market volatility while also benefiting from an increase in lending. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsThe company’s trading operation posted $4

  • 3 companies owned by Alex Jones file for bankruptcy, list Sandy Hook parents as creditors

    Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a litigation settlement trust for lawsuits filed by Sandy Hook parents.

  • JK Rowling excluded from Platinum Jubilee list of great reads in wake of transgender row

    JK Rowling has been excluded from a Platinum Jubilee reading list in the wake of a transgender row.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy

  • June Gold Strengthens Over $2009.90, Weakens Under $1987.60

    The direction of the June Comex gold market into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1974.90.

  • China Merchants Bank President Steps Down in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China Merchants Bank Co. said its President Tian Huiyu is stepping down after spending nearly nine years building the lender into the nation’s king of retail banking.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseTian, 56, was relieved fro