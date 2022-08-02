Twitter Is Going In On Monica Lewinsky After She Asked Beyoncé To Change Lyric In 'Partition'

After Beyoncé announced that she was removing a lyric from a song on her latest studio album, Renaissance, Monica Lewinsky is now asking the singer to change a lyric in her 2013 hit “Partition.”

The song, which was featured on Beyoncé’s self-titled album, refers to the Lewinsky’s infamous past.

“He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown,” Beyoncé sings in the song “Partition.”

The lyric references the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Lewinsky who was a 21-year-old intern at the White House at the time, according to History.com.

The incident later led to the former president being impeached by the House of Representatives.

After it was revealed that Beyoncé would be removing the ableist slur from “Heated,” Lewinsky added her two cents, suggesting the singer revisit the song “Partition.”

“uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” she wrote.

The Beyhive was quick to attack her in the replies, noting the timing of her request. Lewinsky also described herself as a “rap music muse” in her Twitter bio.

Lewinsky has replied to some of the comments since sharing the tweet, expressing that she hasn’t reached out to Beyoncé’s team to seek a lyric change.