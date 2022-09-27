Twitter Horrified After Rachel Dolezal's NSFW OnlyFans Pictures Leak

Rachel Dolezal, the former white NAACP chapter president who made headlines a few years ago for claiming she identifies as Black, has an OnlyFans account, TMZ reports. Much to Twitter’s horror, some of her steamy snaps have made their way onto the platform Monday night and quickly gone viral.

According to TMZ, Dolezal’s account is real. Her representative confirmed she’s had it for most of 2022. And shared that the 44-year-old created it to show off her Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Rachel Dolezal got an ONLYFANS…stop the madness! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DW1uRw2BvK — 🅿️erc Franklin (@GuiseppeGangsta) September 27, 2022

Her bio on the platform says the purpose of her account is to share her “creative content” and help her interact with fans. It lets potential subscribers know that for $9.99 a month they’ll get an inside look at how her “sensual side” pairs with her “creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends.”

As aforementioned, many Twitter users are disturbed by the NSFW pictures.

Most viewers are unhappy Dolezal content has made it on their timelines.

“if you post Rachel Dolezal’s onlyfans on my TL, you’re getting blocked,” one user wrote.

if you post Rachel Dolezal's onlyfans on my TL, you're getting blocked — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 27, 2022

“I just saw a pic of Rachel Dolezal’s onlyfans on my feed. That’s enough internet for today, I think,” another added.

I just saw a pic of Rachel Dolezal's onlyfans on my feed. That's enough internet for today, I think — x (@xalopez) September 27, 2022

“Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans nudes going across my timeline is truly proof that Jesus Babatunde Harold Christ just needs to come collect us. Just play the trumpet. Let’s be done.” A user tweeted.

Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans nudes going across my timeline is truly proof that Jesus Babatunde Harold Christ just needs to come collect us. Just play the trumpet. Let's be done. 🥴🥴🥴 — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) September 27, 2022

One user questioned what race category her content is filed under.

“Rachel Dolezal filed her Onlyfans nudes under ‘ebony’?” they asked.

Rachel Dolezal filed her Onlyfans nudes under 'ebony'? pic.twitter.com/GIsmL6BH55 — Fear of a Slack Planet 🇯🇲 (@SlackSupremacy) September 27, 2022

Another pointed out that she’s taking money away from Black OnlyFans content creators.

“The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal onlyfans is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be Black that could have been going to other hard-working actual black women on onlyfans. She keeps finding new ways to take from the Black community.” they tweeted.

The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal onlyfans is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be black that could have been going to other hard working actual black women on onlyfans. She keeps finding new ways to take from the black community. — I Smoked Trump's Psychic Declassification Powers (@BlackKnight10k) September 27, 2022

But not everyone on social media was horrified by the leaked photos. Some were intrigued and liked the snaps.

“Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans was leaked?” they tweeted.

Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans was leaked? pic.twitter.com/64huOM3t8M — Clinto Pete (@ClintoPete) September 27, 2022

“I’m doing research on the Rachel Dolezal onlyfans so you don’t have to. I’ll just say she has a great body,” another shared.

I'm doing research on the Rachel Dolezal onlyfans so you don't have to. I'll just say she has a great body. — Stuck in the Middle (@StucknDaMid) September 27, 2022

What are your thoughts on Dolezal’s NSFW OnlyFans account?