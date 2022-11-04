Twitter Latest: Class-Action Suit Filed as Musk Begins Job Cuts

Twitter Latest: Class-Action Suit Filed as Musk Begins Job Cuts
5
Kurt Wagner and Ed Ludlow
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to eliminate half of Twitter’s workforce, making good on plans to slash costs at the social media platform he acquired for $44 billion last month, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” Twitter management said in an email reviewed by Bloomberg. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success going forward.”

The company will inform affected staffers Friday at 9 a.m. San Francisco time, according to the memo. Amid the layoffs, Twitter plans to temporarily close offices and suspend badge access “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data,” the memo said.

Bloomberg News will capture the news flow here.

Volkswagen Tells Brands to Pause Spending (8:30 a.m. London)

Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest carmaker, recommended that all of its brands pause their paid activities on Twitter until further notice, according to an emailed statement on Friday.

Several advertisers have tapped the brakes on placing ads on the platform until they get a clearer idea of Musk’s plans. Musk has said he wants to remove some content moderation, giving rise to concerns that hate speech, misinformation and other potentially harmful material will flourish even more freely. General Mills Inc. said it’s temporarily pausing advertising on Twitter, joining General Motors Co. in rethinking their presence on the platform.

Twitter Sued for Mass Layoffs (10:43 p.m. SF)

Twitter was sued over Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform, which workers say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law. A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

Employees Start Losing Email Access (9:13 p.m. SF)

The company started cutting employee access to email and Slack on Thursday night. Some employees who were shut out of their work tools suspected their jobs were already cut, though they had received no official confirmation yet.

Job Cuts Begin

All told, Musk wants to cut about 3,700 jobs at San Francisco-based Twitter, people with knowledge of the matter said this week. The entrepreneur had begun dropping hints about his staffing priorities before the deal closed, saying he wants to focus on the core product. “Software engineering, server operations & design will rule the roost,” he tweeted in early October.

Security staff at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carried out preparations for layoffs, while an internal directory used to look up colleagues was taken off line Thursday afternoon, people with knowledge of the matter said. Employees have been girding for firings for weeks. In recent days, they raced to connect via LinkedIn and other non-Twitter avenues, offering each other advice on how to weather losing one’s job, the people said. Ex-Twitter engineers are also using social media to respond to former “Tweeps” looking to land jobs elsewhere.

Musk has also been huddling with advisers to come up with new ways to make money from the blogging platform, including charging for verifications, which can help delineate real users from fake accounts. He’s also considering reviving a long-since-discontinued short-video tool called Vine, a way to vie with popular video-sharing apps like TikTok. Another product under consideration, the New York Times reported, is paid direct messages, which would let the rank and file send private messages to high-profile users.

Read more: Musk to Restore Twitter Content Moderation Tools Before US Election

--With assistance from Monica Raymunt.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Celebrities Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk’s Takeover: See the List

    A small but growing number of public figures say they’re quitting the platform over concerns of how it could change under its new owner.

  • U.S. oil futures down 2% as the Fed rate hike boosts the dollar

    U.S. oil futures declined by 2% on Thursday, with prices pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar and worries that aggressive rate hikes by Federal Reserve will lead to an economic recession. Concerns that the Fed is “much more likely to overshoot on rates rather than doing too little” have grown, raising the risk of the economy “tipping” into recession, said Robbie Fraser, manager, global research and analytics at Schneider Electric.

  • EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii's biggest volcano erupt from?

    The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. WHERE IS MAUNA LOA?

  • Putin can’t occupy Ukraine, so he seeks to destroy it, EU diplomacy chief says

    Having failed to conquer Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is now trying to systematically destroy it, head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell told the press on Nov. 3, as reported by Reuters.

  • New York Judge Imposes Monitoring Requirements on Trump Business Operations

    The court order came in response to a request from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who in September brought civil-fraud claims against Donald Trump and his company.

  • Iran offers Ukraine joint investigation into drones used by Russia yet again

    The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanani, once again rejected the claims of Russian military support in the war against Ukraine and reiterated Tehran's offer to carry out a joint investigation on Thursday, 3 November.

  • How brands and agencies are reacting to Elon Musk’s radical changes at Twitter

    As brand safety risks increase, some advertisers are waiting to see whether Twitter will be a respected platform or a free-for-all hellscape. The post How brands and agencies are reacting to Elon Musk’s radical changes at Twitter appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Why Today Is the Stock Market’s Most Important Day of the Year

    I’m just going to come right out and say it: Today is the most important day of the year for the stock market. And if you play it right, you could set yourself up to make a small fortune. You may have heard. Stocks just had a great month. In fact, the Dow Jones had its best October ever. The reason for the big rally boils down to one thing: the Fed pivot. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That is, investors are hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to slow

  • Venezuela Political Talks Are Expected to Restart After US Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s government and opposition parties are poised to restart political negotiations after the US midterm elections next week, a move that could lead the US to start easing some sanctions on the country’s oil industry, according to people familiar with the process.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losin

  • Solvay raises cash flow target, announces battery materials JV with Orbia

    Belgian chemicals company Solvay on Thursday raised its full-year free cash flow guidance on better-than-expected earnings, and announced a joint venture with Mexico's Orbia to produce battery materials in the United States. The group, whose products include base chemicals such as soda ash and speciality polymers used in batteries, now sees full-year free cash flow at around 1 billion euros ($987 million), against a previous forecast of 750 million. Solvay separately announced with Orbia a framework agreement for a joint venture, consisting of an investment of around $850 million, of which the U.S Department of Energy will contribute $178 million in a grant.

  • Qantas' CEO succession planning in good shape, chairman says

    Qantas Airways Ltd's CEO succession planning is in good shape even though long-serving boss Alan Joyce is expected to stay until at least the end of 2023, the airline's chairman said on Friday. "The board looks at succession each year at almost every meeting, but specifically twice a year," Chairman Richard Goyder told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Sydney. "The board feels we are in good shape for CEO succession as and when that will occur."

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Fell Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders are having a bad morning after the semiconductor company reported its fourth-quarter results late yesterday. While the tech giant's earnings were on par with Wall Street's expectations and revenue even beat analysts' consensus estimate, worse-than-expected first-quarter guidance caused investors to panic. As a result, Qualcomm's shares tumbled 7.2% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.

  • Flurry of North Korean launches demonstrates complexity of missile defences

    North Korea's barrage of missiles this week was a vivid illustration of how tracking and intercepting waves of missiles at different altitudes and trajectories is a complex task - even in peacetime. The challenge was evident in conflicting and sometime contradictory details released by South Korea and Japan about the launches. Early Thursday, the Japanese government said a North Korean missile had flown over its territory, but hours later said it had not.

  • Biggest Thai Money Manager Bets Tourism Will Fuel 14% Stock Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai stocks may test their previous record level next year on optimism that a return of international tourists will boost economic growth and corporate earnings, according to the nation’s biggest private money manager. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and C

  • Cathie Wood Says She’s a Twitter Fan Again After Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has won over at least one Twitter Inc. skeptic with his acquisition of the company. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalCathie Wood now holds a small slice of the newly private compa

  • DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

    DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. DoorDash's shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter has identified thousands of employees who will be laid off, representing about 50% of the company's workforce

    The tech billionaire completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company last week. Now he has to make it more profitable.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

    Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.Justice Arthur F. Engoron intervened at the AG’s request, ordering the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure that the company can’t sec

  • McDonald’s Black Panther Happy Meal Toys Have Something Bigger to Say

    Hot on the heels of the Boo Buckets promotion, McDonald’s announced the release of its new Happy Meal toys: figurines based off characters from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which heads to theaters November 11. There are 10 toys in total, all of them characters from the new Marvel movie. These might seem like ordinary toys—McDonald’s Happy Meals have promoted family films for decades—but they continue a quiet theme that has run through all the fast food chain’s recent promotions: representatio