Twitter lays off nearly 100 employees from its recruiting team

Twitter has laid off dozens of employees amid growing uncertainty around Elon Musk’s acquisition. The company cut 30 percent of its talent acquisition team, which includes recruiters and others charged with bringing on new hires, The Wall Street Journal reports . Twitter told The Journal that “fewer than 100 people” had been let go and that it was only the talent acquisition team that was affected.

Twitter had previously announced a partial hiring freeze as part of a broader attempt to cut costs as it attempts to finalize its acquisition by Elon Musk. The status of the deal is uncertain as Musk has threatened to pull out of the agreement, citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the deal was in “serious jeopardy,” and that “it was likely a change in direction from Musk’s team would come soon.”

The subject of layoffs reportedly came up at recent Twitter all-hands with Musk. The Tesla CEO said he was concerned about costs at Twitter but didn't directly answer a question about whether job cuts were on the table. "It depends," he said, according to CNBC.

In a post on LinkedIn, Ingrid Johnson, a senior technical recruiter at Twitter, wrote that it was “a really tough day.” “There are people losing their jobs that have been there over a decade,” she wrote. “If Twitter has chosen to spend potential billions suing Elon and maintaining a falsely inflated stock price at the expense of the people who gave their lives building the company— that is an even more tragic story.”