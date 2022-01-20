Twitter loses appeal in French case over online hate speech -source

PARIS (Reuters) -Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court said on Thursday, according to a judicial source, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network does not do enough to clamp down on hateful content.

The verdict upheld a decision by a lower court that ordered Twitter to provide details on the number, nationality, localisation, and spoken language of people it employs to moderate content on the French version of the platform.

The decision also includes the obligation for Twitter to disclose any contractual, administrative, commercial and technical documents that would help determine the financial and human means it has put in place to fight hate speech online in France.

Tech firms have been accused of doing too little to address online abuse.

Last May, Britain said a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10% of turnover or 18 million pounds ($25 million) if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could face criminal action.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)