Twitter Loses It After Catching LeBron James Allegedly Lying About The First Time He Heard Migos

Twitter users are calling out LeBron James for the white lies he has been telling during his 20-year NBA career. James’ latest fib was heard on Sunday when he tried to pay tribute to slain rapper Takeoff during the Los Angeles Lakers postgame press conference. That’s when the Lakers superstar said he started listening to the Migos back in 2010 before anyone knew who they were.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like ‘I’m telling you these guys are next,’” James told reporters.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.'”



LeBron paying homage to Takeoff 🙏🏾



(via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/UuQHTb1wey — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

Fans, however, remember that the Migos’ first mixtape wasn’t released until August 2011. As a result, James is once again facing the wrath of the internet.

Migos first tape was in 2011, Bron is incredibly hilarious. https://t.co/BCE05c8yp1 — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 7, 2022

He really is the greatest liar of all time https://t.co/sW7DY5Ucml — BPW (@bostonplswin) November 7, 2022

“its funny…the names hadnt even been discussed yet. I had told ‘em they were gonna Take-Off and they decided to run with it” https://t.co/n6UuGDJtGa pic.twitter.com/fDQwcjHwJx — Mo Sports (@MoSportsNetwork) November 7, 2022

“He actually ain’t have a name yet, and so he got that name from me telling them they were gonna take off” https://t.co/VNmOEwbNcE pic.twitter.com/A0wq4laSK6 — Denver🦃🎄 (@doubledworth) November 7, 2022

It's actually insane how easily he lies about anything https://t.co/vLcvbu8dvT — incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) November 7, 2022

After James’ latest fabrication, internet users decided to dig up some of his other alleged fibs.

Story continues

him saying he watched the godfather trilogy 6 times and couldnt pick 1 scene pic.twitter.com/BsP7H563v0 — JKC (@notjordyfromtt) August 5, 2022

“I knew he would drop seventy” pic.twitter.com/NynLHva1jp — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 7, 2022

When it’s all said and done, James may be remembered as the greatest basketball player of all time and one of the funniest liars of all time. That’s quite a resume.