Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo
3
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc has made its first interest payment under Elon Musk after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Twitter paid a group of seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, which became stuck with the debt after they were unable to sell it to outside investors, the report added. Twitter, Musk and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Apart from the funds borrowed from a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp, the Tesla boss has also offloaded shares in the electric-vehicle maker to fund his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

Since Musk took charge of the social media platform in October, he has focused on reducing costs by laying off half the workforce and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after "verified" badge.

Twitter has also seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue. Musk in November also pointed out that Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Cuts Mustang Prices. What Does It Mean for Ford Stock?

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) intends to boost production and slash prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle, following the lead of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and diving headfirst into what is quickly becoming an electric vehicle (EV) price war. The Mach-E has not been profitable for Ford even at higher price points, so the move comes with significant risk. Ford is cutting prices on the full range of Mustang Mach-E trims by an average of $4,500 per vehicle, cutting the high-end GT Extended Range model by $5,900.

  • Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial

    Elon Musk’s enigmatic personality and unconventional tactics are emerging as key exhibits in a trial revolving around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting. The trial, centered on a pair of tweets announcing Musk had obtained the money to take Tesla private in 2018, reeled the 51-year-old billionaire into a federal courtroom in San Francisco for three days of testimony that opened a peephole into his often inscrutable mind. Musk, who now owns the Twitter service that he deploys as his megaphone, was often a study in contrasts during his roughly eight hours on the stand.

  • Foldable iPad with other new features is coming from Apple next year, report claims

    Tablet could feature ‘carbon fiber kickstand’, rumour suggests

  • Celsius bankruptcy examiner expected to report on Ponzi allegations

    A court-ordered examiner is expected to release a report on Monday addressing whether bankrupt crypto firm Celsius Network operated as a Ponzi scheme, which could add to the pressure on founder Alex Mashinsky, who is already facing fraud allegations. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, who is overseeing the crypto lending platform's Chapter 11 case, appointed former prosecutor Shoba Pillay as an independent examiner in September, tasking her with investigating Celsius customers' allegations that the company operated as a Ponzi scheme and reporting on the company's handling of cryptocurrency deposits. Hoboken, New Jersey-based Celsius filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors last July in Manhattan after freezing customer withdrawals from its platform.

  • Teenage robber sentenced for 2020 holdup and shooting of 15-year-old

    Gerald Bell learned just one week before his 19th birthday that he is heading to prison for more than a decade.

  • Indian opposition's 'unity march' ends in disputed Kashmir

    India’s main opposition Congress party ended a five-month cross-country “unity march” in disputed Kashmir on Monday with hundreds of members of various opposition groups joining in a public rally in freezing temperatures. The march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader and scion of the influential Gandhi family, sought to challenge what the Congress party says is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party.

  • Watch police extract joyrider from stolen cop car seconds before train hits

    Police in Atlanta extracted a cop car joy-rider from a stolen Ford Explorer Interceptor seconds before train a hits it.

  • Jordan says there are not enough ‘good people’ applying to be police officers

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Sunday that there are not enough “good people” applying to be officers, citing the “defund the police” movement as a reason. “The other thing that needs to frankly happen is we’re not getting enough good people applying because of the of the disparagement on police officers,” Jordan told Chuck…

  • Why Tesla Stock Pumped the Brakes Monday

    Investors are pondering whether Tesla's pricing strategy will ultimately help or hurt its business.

  • Hindenburg Responds to Adani Rebuttal

    Hindenburg Research has responded to Adani Group's lengthy rebuttal of fraud allegations, saying the company failed to answer most of their questions and attempted to sidestep their findings. PR Sanjai reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Detroit police looking for men seen on camera stealing car with baby inside

    Police in Detroit are looking for two men who are seen on surveillance camera stealing a 2020 Jeep Cherokee with a baby inside of it on Monday.

  • MS needs to stop buying dangerous Chinese technology, auditor says

    “In our recent audit of state agencies,” Shad White says, “my office questioned the use of public money to purchase drone equipment manufactured by a company ... the United States Department of Defense considers a threat to national security.”

  • China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March -source

    Chinese internet search major Baidu Inc is planning to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The technology firm plans to launch the service as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. ChatGPT's technology works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer prompts by users in a human-like manner, offering information like a search engine or even prose like an aspiring novelist.

  • Memphis Deactivates SCORPION Unit After Tyre Nichols’ Death, Sixth Officer Has Been Suspended

    The Memphis Police Department announced on Saturday that it was getting rid of its SCORPION crimefighting unit. As reported by NBC News, this decision comes in the wake of five Memphis police officers – all members of the SCORPION unit – being fired and charged with murder for the beating death of Tyre Nichols. In addition, it was… Continue reading Memphis Deactivates SCORPION Unit After Tyre Nichols’ Death, Sixth Officer Has Been Suspended

  • J&J Dives After Court Denies Bankruptcy For Litigation-Hamstrung Baby Powder Division

    A federal court said J&J can't rely on a bankruptcy filing to resolve litigation related to its baby powder. JNJ stock tumbled Monday.

  • NFL salary cap will reportedly increase to $224.8 million in 2023

    The salary will jump by $16.6 million for next season.

  • Twitter Makes First Interest Payment on Musk Buyout Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. made its first interest payment under Elon Musk, according to people with knowledge of the matter, after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt. Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out

  • YouTube Star MrBeast Helps 1,000 Blind People See Again by Paying for Their Cataract Surgeries

    MrBeast, whose name is Jimmy Donaldson, worked with ophthalmologists around the world to give sight to 1,000 people

  • Ford Explorers, Hyundai SUVs and Subarus among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled this week

    Faulty back-up cameras, brake systems and fuel tanks have landed nearly 400,000 vehicles under recall this week, according to the NHTSA.

  • Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.

    It currently provides the highest dividend yield among S&P 500 sectors. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of the leaders in the group, with a dividend yield currently around 6%. As that slide showcases, Kinder Morgan currently offers a top-10 dividend yield among S&P 500 members.