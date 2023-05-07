Twitter Memed Katy Perry Being Super Lost At The Coronation — And Some Are NSFW
"Me in the bar without my glasses on."
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin was named an honorary brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force and made an honorary member of the U.S. Space Force on Friday, more than 50 years after he first set foot on the moon. “Without the courage and dedication of Aldrin, we may never have been afforded the luxury of…
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a policymaking body within the Federal Reserve System. Specifically, the 12 members of the FOMC meet eight times each year to discuss economic data and adjust monetary policy, usually by raising or lowering the federal funds rate, which impacts other rates throughout the economy (e.g., bank loans, credit cards). Over the last 14 months, the FOMC has aggressively tightened its monetary policy in an effort to stamp out inflation.
In response to the restrictions introduced by Moldova against Ukrainian agricultural exports, the government is preparing a resolution banning Moldovan imports. Source: Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture - Trade Representative of Ukraine told this to a correspondent of European Pravda.
The royal family's official social media pages traded in their old profile pictures with images from the coronation
Ruth Wilson says she doesn’t think there should ever be a place for non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood. The His Dark Materials star discussed her stance on their historical use in the industry in a new profile for The Guardian. Published on Saturday, the interview is tied to Wilson’s stage project, The Second Woman at the […]
President Joe Biden's granddaughter coordinated looks with grandma Jill for the royal event.
The kickoff time and network for the Sept. 2 game was announced Saturday.
Petty officer marine technician Oliver Redshaw was at sea when he found out he’d been selected to represent his country in the military parade at King Charles’s Coronation.
Former NBA player Ryan Hollins feels the Lakers-Warriors series will hinge on who wins Game 3 on Saturday.
Alhambra, dominated for decades by leaders who wanted to build a freeway, is trying to improve street safety. Other San Gabriel Valley cities are doing the same.
The sentencing request is the first for a person convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The flypast of aircraft celebrating the King's Coronation today was scaled back due to poor weather, with most of the planned planes no longer taking part.
A court in Berlin has partially lifted a ban on the use of Russian flags during Victory in Europe Day events on May 8 and 9, local law enforcement reported on Twitter on May 7.
Jennifer Lopez weighed in on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' "Vanderpump Rules" cheating scandal after she was asked to hypothetically put herself in Ariana's Madix's position.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesImagine walking the streets of your neighborhood when a group of fully armed soldiers stops you and demands to take photos of your face. Imagine trying to get out of the city for a day, but to leave, you need to cross a computerized checkpoint that scans your face to decide whether to let you through—while recording your every move. Imagine you’re a farmer, tending your sheep, when a foreign soldier shows up and takes a picture of yo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next Sunday puts his two-decade legacy on the line in a knife-edge vote against a powerful alliance built on anger over economic hardship and his authoritarian turn. Erdogan turned against the Kurds and jailed or stripped tens of thousands of people of their state jobs on oblique "terror" charges that sent chills through Turkish society.
It's never too early to take a peek at what experts believe the Bears will do with their two first-round picks in 2024. Our mock round-up:
Pickup trucks still dominate vehicle sales in the United States, but electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has cracked the top 10 for the first time. Tesla's Model Y crossover was the sixth best-selling...
In a new memo, President Joe Biden's administration estimates that over 600,000 vets in vulnerable Republican House districts could be hurt.
Jordan Neely had struggled with not being able to help his mother before she was killed in 2007 and was still grieving her death, an attorney for his family said Saturday on MSNBC while also demanding justice.