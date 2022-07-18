Twitter-Musk, Starbucks closures, Google and antitrust: 3 legal stories to watch

Major legal disputes are heating up as the summer gets into full swing.

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO (TSLA) Elon Musk's and Twitter's (TWTR) lawyers are expected to show up in Delaware Chancery Court to argue for the first time in person over Twitter's push to force Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company.

The Starbucks (SBUX) labor union reportedly plans to file charges against the company for alleged union-busting tactics over planned closures of recently unionized locations. And we're watching whether the U.S. Justice Department will force Alphabet's Google (GOOG) to formally defend its dominance in the online advertising market.

Musk-Twitter deal in court

On Friday, Musk's lawyers objected to a request by Twitter for Delaware's Chancery Court to fast track its closely watched lawsuit to force Musk to acquire the company. The court's Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, who is assigned to decide the larger issue of whether Musk must go through with the $44 billion merger that he agreed to, is scheduled to preside over a hearing on the preliminary matter of whether to grant Twitter an expedited trial.

In a court filing on Friday, Musk's lawyers characterized Twitter's push for a four-day resolution to the matter in September as an "unjustifiable request to rush" the case to trial and called on Judge McCormick to deny the request.

People form a line to enter the original Starbucks coffee shop at Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Starbucks closures

Union Starbucks workers are accusing the company of shuttering retail stores as a union-busting tactic, citing concerns about crime levels as pretext for targeting the locations.

Starbucks Workers United, the labor organization that has successfully unionized more than 180 U.S. stores, reportedly plans to file claims against the company for planned store closures and ask for federal investigators to probe whether recent store closure announcements violated federal labor law.

On Sunday, Seattle workers protested against the company outside its original coffee shop on Pike Street. Two of five Seattle stores that the company plans to close by the end of the month have unionized. Starbucks plans to close 16 stores across the country over safety concerns.

Google

The U.S. Justice Department has long been expected to up the ante in its challenges against Google's dominance in multiple markets. Recent reports suggest that the agency, which sued the company over its dominance in the online search market in 2020, is primed to file an additional case against Google's parent company Alphabet alleging antitrust violations that stem from its stronghold in the advertising technology market.

The advertising behemoth reported gross revenue of $31.7 billion last year. And according to Bloomberg, Google has tried, unsuccessfully, to stave off the additional litigation by offering to break off parts of the online business.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

