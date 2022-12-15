Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is seen outside the offices in New York
7
Daniel Wiessner
·2 min read

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc must notify the thousands of workers who were laid off after its acquisition by Elon Musk of a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before terminating them, a San Francisco federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in a three-page order on Wednesday said that before asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company, Twitter must give them "a succinct and plainly worded notice" of the lawsuit filed last month.

Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, the world's richest person, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

The lawsuit says Twitter failed to give the 60 days notice required by federal and California laws before engaging in mass layoffs. Twitter has denied wrongdoing.

Donato in the ruling said asking workers to waive legal claims against Twitter without telling them about the lawsuit would be misleading.

Twitter had agreed not to seek releases from laid-off workers pending Donato's decision.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, called the decision "a basic but important step that will provide employees with the opportunity to more fully understand their rights instead of just signing them away."

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

The company had argued that notice was unnecessary because most of its employees had signed agreements requiring them to bring legal disputes in arbitration and waiving their ability to join class actions against the company.

Donato is scheduled to hold a hearing next month on Twitter's motion to send the case to arbitration. The plaintiffs amended their complaint this month to add workers who say they never signed arbitration agreements.

Twitter is facing three other proposed class actions in the same court over the layoffs. The lawsuits accuse Twitter of failing to give contract workers notice before laying them off and discriminating against women and employees with disabilities. The company has not responded to those claims.

Liss-Riordan, who is involved in all of the lawsuits, has said she could bring additional employment claims against Twitter, including if the company denies severance pay to laid-off workers. She also said last week that she would defend workers if Musk follows through on a reported threat to sue employees who leak confidential information to the press.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 99% Upside in Domo (DOMO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 99.2% in Domo (DOMO). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Wall Street Analysts Believe GDS Holdings (GDS) Could Rally 33%: Here's is How to Trade

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 33% in GDS Holdings (GDS). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • 2022 Notebook: Charting the unexpected direction of Twitter

    THE BACKGROUND: Billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter in 2022 began what would turn out to be an upending of one of the world's predominant social media platforms. It's an upheaval that is still continuing — fueled by Musk's actions after he took over, his approaches to free speech and advisory oversight, how users' feeds are changing, who can say what — and, of course, the tweets he casts into the world each day. The shift in Twitter under Musk has caused some users to abandon the platform, others to double down on it and some critics to express worry about its direction and the voices it is amplifying.

  • Wall Street Analysts Believe TSMC (TSM) Could Rally 34%: Here's is How to Trade

    The consensus price target hints at a 34.5% upside potential for TSMC (TSM). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • 'My Christmas is ruined': Why Ohio State is only playing one early-season Big Ten game

    Ohio State will play 19 straight Big Ten games after Christmas. Coach Chris Holtmann explained why, while lamenting a looming 'ruined' holiday.

  • Twitter reportedly has not paid rent for headquarter office, employee severance packages

    Yahoo Finance Live examines latest expense reports from Twitter under the leadership of Elon Musk, including what the social media platform owes for its office's rent and employee severances.

  • Fed Madness, Powell's Ongoing' Mistake?, Confused Traders, Trading Coca-Cola

    The Fed should have used a scalpel in executing recent policy adjustments. It chose to use a sledgehammer.

  • Brazil chicken production and exports seen rising in 2023 -industry group

    Brazilian chicken processors including heavyweights JBS SA and BRF SA will collectively increase output and exports in the new year, projections from meat industry group ABPA showed on Thursday. Brazilian companies will process up to 14.750 million tonnes of chicken meat in 2023 while they are also poised to raise exports by up to 8.5% to an estimated 5.2 million tonnes, the data showed. Ricardo Santin, ABPA president, said Brazil can increase its global share of chicken exports even as local companies grapple with higher corn prices and increases in packaging and fuel costs.

  • Meghan Markle Reveals Candid Text She Got From Beyoncé After Oprah Interview

    "I still can’t believe she knows who I am," the Duchess of Sussex said of the superstar.

  • With Williams, Allen on field, Chargers can be dangerous

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) It was a catch that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams shouldn't have been able to make. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had denied Williams a free release off the line of scrimmage on third-and-9 in the first quarter before keeping him to the outside on an underthrown ball, only for Williams to climb over the defender to make a juggling 23-yard catch. Mike just found a way to get the ball,'' Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan said Wednesday.

  • Iranian Activist Masih Alinejad Calls on World to ‘Take to the Streets and Show Your Solidarity’

    Power Women Summit: "This is the time for an international women's march for the woman of Iran and Afghanistan," Alinejad said while accepting the Global Impact Award

  • US Blacklists More Chinese Tech Companies, Escalating Trade Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government is blacklisting Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. and dozens of other Chinese tech companies, ratcheting up a trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 Wi

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Stanford Professor Parents Tangled in FTX Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was known to blur the lines between personal and professional, most famously by shacking up in a luxury Bahamas penthouse with nine colleagues.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It

  • We know the Russians wont be going anywhere for Christmas Secretary of Ukraines National Security Council

    Further to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestion that the Russian forces start retreating before the Christmas holidays, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has explained that the authorities do realise that this is not going to happen.

  • Trump Special Counsel Subpoena Shows New Grand Jury in Place Through March

    (Bloomberg) -- Justice Department Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s latest subpoena shows the investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 election results is before a newer grand jury in place at least through March 2023. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Ou

  • Richard Sherman thinks Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen may be named All-Pro by this season’s end

    Sherman tutored Woolen during the rookie cornerback’s 1st months with the Seahawks in August. He focused on mentals, and catching.

  • Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project

    The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.

  • FTX CEO Confirms He’s Investigating Bankman-Fried’s Politically Connected Progressive Parents

    The CEO of FTX revealed that he is investigating the role that Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents played in the cryptocurrency exchange’s recent implosion.

  • Germany approves 10 billion euro F-35 jet deal with U.S

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany got the go-ahead to buy F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin as part of military procurement projects worth 13 billion euros ($13.85 billion), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday. The German parliament's budget committee approved the spending, including 10 billion euros for the F-35 jets as well as funds for the purchase of encrypted digital radios and assault rifles. These projects are among the first to tap money from a 100 billion euro ($106 billion) special fund that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a major policy shift days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • Ukraine Latest: Warnings of Possible January Assault on Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainA top Ukrainian army commander