Twitter now alerts Trump that Biden is president every time he lies about election fraud

Gino Spocchia
US president Donald Trump (AP)
Twitter has updated a label placed on misleading claims made by Donald Trump and others, that declares Joe Biden to have won the election.

The message, which Twitter places on potentially misleading content on the site, now says the president-elect won the election, while it previously said the election was “disputed”.

Users on the site are now told that “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election,” when they see a Twitter post that has the misinformation label.

It started to appear on tweets posted by the US president on Saturday morning, as he continued to make baseless allegations about the presidential election, which he lost to Mr Biden.

The social media site said the label was updated to “reflect the latest information,” in a statement to several media outlets.

“Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, we've updated our label to reflect the latest information," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told CNN, who reported on the updated label.

The decision to replace the previous misinformation label, which said “Multiple sources called this election differently,” comes after Mr Biden was certified as president elect by the Electoral College on Monday.

Twitter said last month that almost 300,000 tweets were labelled because they made potentially misleading claims about the election, which Mr Trump has stirred on the site.

Its critics have meanwhile argued that the previous misinformation label did not do enough to counter baseless claims.

Alex Howard, a democratic governance advocate and director of the Digital Democracy Project at the Demand Progress Educational Fund, told CNN: "They're trying to create a both-sides dynamic when false equivalence misleads people".

    The Supreme Court on Friday decided it's too early to challenge President Trump's attempt to discount undocumented immigrants from the census.Over the summer, Trump issued a dubiously legal executive order that would stop undocumented immigrants from counting toward congressional apportionment and federal funding determined by the census. Several states challenged the move in court, but on Friday, the Supreme Court handed Trump at least a temporary victory.The court's conservatives — three of them appointed by Trump — united in a 6-3 decision, saying the states' challenge was "not suitable for adjudication at this time." The majority added that it expressed "no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented," merely that it was too early to make a decision. The court's liberal justices disagreed, saying "governing statutes, decades of historical practice, and uniform interpretations from all three branches of government demonstrate" that undocumented people can't be excluded from the count.The decision means Trump can try to remove undocumented people from the apportionment count, and that the opposition will have to sue again later if they'd like to stop the changes from taking effect. When first hearing the case in court, several conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments for discounting the undocumented.The Trump administration has taken several steps to change the 2020 Census in ways that would likely depress the count of undocumented immigrants and marginalized groups, decreasing funding and congressional seats in left-leaning areas. That included adding a question of citizenship to the survey — a move Trump eventually abandoned.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own