Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Twitter Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Twitter had US$5.20b of debt, up from US$3.43b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$8.61b in cash, leading to a US$3.41b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Twitter's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Twitter had liabilities of US$2.26b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.35b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$8.61b and US$954.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$1.95b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Twitter could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Twitter boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Twitter turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$540m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twitter's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Twitter may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Twitter produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 50% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Twitter has US$3.41b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with Twitter's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Twitter you should be aware of.

