Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Twitter

What Is Twitter's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Twitter had US$4.25b of debt, up from US$3.49b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$6.39b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$2.14b.

How Healthy Is Twitter's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Twitter had liabilities of US$1.34b due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.41b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.39b in cash and US$1.22b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$858.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Twitter could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Twitter boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

Even more impressive was the fact that Twitter grew its EBIT by 924% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twitter's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Twitter may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Twitter produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 75% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Twitter has US$2.14b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 924% over the last year. So we don't think Twitter's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Twitter that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.