Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Twitter

What Is Twitter's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Twitter had US$4.25b of debt, up from US$3.49b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$6.39b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$2.14b.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Twitter's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Twitter had liabilities of US$1.34b due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.41b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.39b in cash and US$1.22b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$858.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Twitter could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Twitter boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Twitter grew its EBIT by 924% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twitter's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Twitter may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Twitter produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 75% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Twitter has US$2.14b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 924% over the last year. So we don't think Twitter's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Twitter that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • When Will Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Breakeven?

    Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like...

  • EVERYTHING You’ll Find On Sale In April [Video]

    Everyone knows the best time to get something on sale… But what if you had a list of when everything went on sale? Shopping Trends is a series designed to be that list. Every month, we’ll reveal the top sale trends you can expect, and help you figure out the best times to shop for …

  • Here’s How Americans Are Planning To Use Their Tax Refunds in 2022

    In the first pandemic year without stimulus, tax refunds will bring sorely needed relief to many household budgets. If ever there were ever a year to plan for the annual IRS windfall, 2022 would be...

  • Food stamp recipients are the new frontier for Target.com

    Target Corp is preparing to let shoppers use food stamps to pay for online orders, following in the footsteps of Walmart Inc and Amazon.com, in a move that could help the nation's seventh-largest retailer gain market share among lower-income shoppers. Roughly 21.7 million U.S. households use food stamps, which are mostly restricted payments to cold food items, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds and plants. Target disclosed to Reuters last week that it will begin to accept payment online with food stamps, tentatively starting in late April, through a service offered by Shipt, its delivery arm.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 44% Undervaluation?

    How far off is Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Historic apology from pope to Canada’s indigenous

    STORY: Pope Francis has made a historic apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples. “For the deplorable behavior of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask forgiveness from God and I would like to tell you from the bottom of my heart that I am very pained and I join my brother bishops from Canada in apologizing to you.” He apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools, where indigenous children suffered abuse at institutions that sought to erase their culture. Hundreds have been discovered in unmarked graves. It comes after a week of meetings with indigenous leaders at the Vatican. It was a historic moment that many had been waiting for. INUIT COMMUNITY PRESIDENT, NATAN OBED: "Behind the cover-ups, behind the indifference over a hundred years, behind the lies, behind the lack of justice, this pope, Pope Francis, decided to go right through it and decided to speak words that First Nations, Inuit and Metis have been longing to hear for decades." Canada’s residential schools operated between 1831 and 1996. Their stated aim was to assimilate indigenous children. About 150,000 were taken from their homes. They were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called it “cultural genocide.” Most of the schools were run by the Catholic church on behalf of the Canadian government. Indigenous leaders call Francis’ apology a first step. METIS NATIONAL COUNCIL PRESIDENT, CASSIDY CARON: “I know how important those words are going to be to our survivors back at home, which is why we will continue to advocate for Pope Francis to share those words, those sentiments, what he has learned and what he has heard from us back on our homelands." Francis said he hopes to make the trip this July.

  • Is Gladstone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLEE) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    A look at the shareholders of Gladstone Acquisition Corporation ( NASDAQ:GLEE ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Elon Musk and I had a good chat: US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh

    Tesla is extended an olive brand from the Biden administration.

  • Why 2 union drives for Amazon workers had such different outcomes

    On Friday, workers at an Amazon Staten Island warehouse voted to unionize, marking the first U.S. union in the e-commerce giant's history. Where does that leave a pending union vote for Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama?

  • Cole, Yankees rotation looking intact as opening day nears

    Less than a week before opening day, the rotation for the New York Yankees is looking intact. Gerrit Cole had a solid final tune-up for his start next Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the opener. Jordan Montgomery was strong in a simulated game and Luis Severino is ready to pitch Saturday after his scheduled outing was pushed back three days.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • How I Paid Off $30K In Student Loans Without A High Income Or Rich Parents

    I know it sounds like clickbait, but I promise I ate enough catering leftovers to make it the truth.View Entire Post ›

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFuture avid bitcoiners bel

  • ‘He’s a MAGA-hat wearing Republican, and I’m pretty liberal.’ This concerns me: Shouldn’t my financial adviser have similar beliefs to mine?

    Question: I’ve worked with the same financial adviser for about 10 years — and I feel like he’s done a decent job — but in the past few years, his politics have made my wonder about him. Have a question about working with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? As for political differences and his personal values, pros say they don’t have to be a dealbreaker but you shouldn’t ignore your feelings either.

  • Visa Changes Rules for Gas Stations to Avoid $125 Pump Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are planning a raft of changes to rules for gas stations to allow larger transactions after a surge in fuel prices across the U.S. made it hard for some drivers to fill up using credit cards.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkr

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in April

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood on a pedestal above other asset classes. Over the past two years, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 slightly more than doubled from its March 2020 pandemic low, the aggregate value of digital currencies has skyrocketed by a factor of 15!

  • IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance - FT

    Russia has been hit with a plethora of sanctions from the United States and its allies for its late-February invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called the invasion a 'special operation' to disarm its neighbour. "The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible," Gopinath told the newspaper in an interview, adding that some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade.

  • April Fools! These 5 Financial Myths Aren’t Worth Falling For (and Could Hurt Your Wallet)

    From your newsfeed to your friends and coworkers, financial advice comes at you from every direction. Sometimes it's worthwhile. Other times, not so much. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on...

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Bitcoin and Ether See Worst Day in Weeks, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Tumble—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto

    Bitcoin prices surged last Sunday and realized more gains through the week, but the rally in the largest digital assets looks to have lost steam.