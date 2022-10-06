Twitter opposes Elon Musk motion to halt litigation

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Twitter opposes Elon Musk's request that a judge halt its lawsuit against him and said he should close his purchase of the company for $44 billion next week and until he closes the deal the litigation should head to trial, according to a Thursday court filing.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • New California law bans plastic produce bags

    A new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will ban plastic produce pre-checkout bags. This is inspired the 72 percent drop in grocery bag litter following the banning of single-use plastic grocery bags.

  • Meta withdraws internship offers after scrapping its full UK program for this year

    Last month, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told staff the company was freezing hiring and warned of restructuring and downsizing.

  • GM Hit With $102.6-Million Verdict in Class Action Piston Ring Lawsuit

    A federal jury concluded GM sold 5.3-liter V-8 engines with excessive oil consumption, leading to premature failure.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarSecretive

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia

    State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco hiked prices by $0.20 a barrel for all US grades, while northwest Europe and the Mediterranean saw declines.

  • Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

    A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to dead-bolting the cockpit door during a flight and stripping naked in front of her. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI, that it kept him employed despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that managers disparaged her in memos. Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to and never did anything else.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Power-hungry Europe is leaving developing countries starving for electricity

    Bangladesh suffered its worst blackout since 2014 on Tuesday (Oct. 4), a symptom of disrupted fuel supplies and a preview of what other countries might face in the coming months.

  • Taiwan vows to protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group

    Taiwan will use the new U.S.-led "Chip 4" group to safeguard the interests of Taiwanese companies and to ensure supply chain resilience, a deputy minister said on Wednesday, though he added that the group had no agenda yet. A preliminary meeting of the group took place last week with representatives from Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan attending. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China

    Russia is considering building a plant to make alumina, used in aluminium production, to reduce its reliance on imports from China, which has risen since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a document seen by Reuters showed. One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said. Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since Feb. 24, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections

    The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.

  • OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The 13-nation OPEC cartel headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement. It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation. Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, defended the move, saying the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market", at a press conference following OPEC+'s first in-person meeting since March 2020. But the decision drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July under pressure as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations. The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda as it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month. "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement that Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+". Western allies led by the United States have tried to isolate Russia's economy, which relies heavily on energy exports, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. - Oil prices rise - OPEC+ decided to slash its output as oil prices fell below $90 per barrel in recent months over concerns about the global economy, after soaring to $140 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was up at $93.43 following Wednesday's announcement. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who is under US sanctions and attended the OPEC+ meeting, said a price cap would have a "detrimental effect" on the global oil sector. He warned that Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap. "There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of French oil giant TotalEnergies, said at a London oil industry conference. Collectively known as&nbsp;OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns. OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas. The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year. Consumer countries had pushed for months for&nbsp;OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices, but the group ignored them again. Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the cut was not welcomed by the United States, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place. The next ministerial OPEC meeting will be on December 4. In recent months, the cartel and its partners met online each month. burs-jza/

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • With Massive Inflation, How Much Do You Need Saved If You Want To Retire Now?

    Let's say you would like to retire right now. How much would you need to have in savings? In a GOBankingRates poll surveying 997 Americans about retirement savings, only 15% of respondents said they...

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”