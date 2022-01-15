Twitter permanently bans Khameini account that shared Trump assassination video

Twitter on Saturday permanently banned an account connected to Iran's Supreme Leader .

The account tied to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website under the username @KhamenieSite leads to a page that says "account suspended" after it reportedly posted an animated video showing former President Trump being targeted by a robot and a drone while playing golf in Florida, as BBC's Kian Sharifi first reported.

"Solemimani's murder and the one who gave the order will pay the ultimate price," a message in the video says, referencing Iranian Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death .

Soleimani , head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces, was killed in a Jan. 3, 2020, U.S. strike in Baghdad, days after Iranian-backed militia supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that it permanently banned the account for violating its "ban evasion policy," which states that Twitter may permanently ban accounts if they evade temporary suspensions.

Twitter also said the account was banned for creating fake accounts in violation of the platform's manipulation and spam policy.

The social media website has previously come under fire for not suspending accounts linked to Khamenei, who has shared violent rhetoric against certain individuals and groups of people in the past, while at the same time suspending or banning the accounts of prominent U.S. politicians for reasons related to misinformation.

