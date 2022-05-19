New Twitter policy aims to pierce fog of war misinformation

DAVID KLEPPER
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is stepping up its fight against misinformation with a new policy cracking down on posts that spread potentially dangerous false stories. The change is part of a broader effort to promote accurate information during times of conflict or crisis.

Starting Thursday, the platform will no longer automatically recommend or emphasize posts that make misleading claims about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including material that mischaracterizes conditions in conflict zones or makes false allegations of war crimes or atrocities against civilians.

Under its new “crisis misinformation policy," Twitter will also add warning labels to debunked claims about ongoing humanitarian crises, the San Francisco-based company said. Users won't be able to like, forward or respond to posts that violate the new rules.

The changes make Twitter the latest social platform to grapple with the misinformation, propaganda and rumors that have proliferated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. That misinformation ranges from rumors spread by well-intentioned users to Kremlin propaganda amplified by Russian diplomats or fake accounts and networks linked to Russian intelligence.

“We have seen both sides share information that may be misleading and/or deceptive,” said Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, who detailed the new policy for reporters. “Our policy doesn’t draw a distinction between the different combatants. Instead, we’re focusing on misinformation that could be dangerous, regardless of where it comes from.”

The new policy will complement existing Twitter rules that prohibit digitally manipulated media, false claims about elections and voting, and health misinformation, including debunked claims about COVID-19 and vaccines.

But it could also clash with the views of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who has agreed to pay $44 billion to acquire Twitter with the aim of making it a haven for “free speech.” Musk hasn't addressed many instances of what that would mean in practice, although he has said that Twitter should only take down posts that violate the law, which taken literally would prevent action against most misinformation, personal attacks and harassment. He has also criticized the algorithms used by Twitter and other social platforms to recommend particular posts to individuals.

The policy was written broadly to cover misinformation during other conflicts, natural disasters, humanitarian crises or “any situation where there's a widespread threat to health and safety,” Roth said.

Twitter said it will rely on a variety of credible sources to determine when a post is misleading. Those sources will include humanitarian groups, conflict monitors and journalists.

A senior Ukrainian cybersecurity official, Victor Zhora, welcomed Twitter’s new screening policy and said that it’s up to the global community to “find proper approaches to prevent the sowing of misinformation across social networks.”

While the results have been mixed, Twitter's efforts to address misinformation about the Ukraine conflict exceed those of other platforms that have chosen a more hands-off approach, like Telegram, which is popular in Eastern Europe.

Asked specifically about the Telegram platform, where Russian government disinformation is rampant but Ukraine’s leaders also reaches a wide audience, Zhora said the question was “tricky but very important.” That’s because the kind of misinformation disseminated without constraint on Telegram “to some extent led to this war.”

Since the Russian invasion began in February, social media platforms like Twitter and Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, have tried to address a rise in war-related misinformation by labeling posts from Russian state-controlled media and diplomats. They've also de-emphasized some material so it no longer turns up in searches or automatic recommendations.

Emerson Brooking, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab and expert on social media and disinformation, said that the conflict in Ukraine shows how easily misinformation can spread online during conflict, and the need for platforms to respond.

“This is a conflict that has played out on the internet, and one that has driven extraordinarily rapid changes in tech policy,” he said.

.

Associated Press writer Frank Bajak contributed to this report from Boston.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alleged Buffalo Shooter Indicted on Charges for Supermarket Killings

    “Payton, you’re a coward,” a person in courtroom yelled at the 18-year-old suspect

  • Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan on track to reopen in 1-2 weeks

    Abbott Laboratories and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are on track to reopen the company's Sturgis, Michigan, baby formula manufacturing plant within one or two weeks, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said on Thursday. Abbott, the biggest U.S. supplier of powder infant formula including Similac, on Monday agreed with the FDA on steps needed to resume production at the manufacturing plant.

  • Buffalo shooting suspect called a 'coward' during a courtroom outburst

    A courtroom spectator on Thursday shouted "coward" at the 18-year-old white man indicted in connection with the slaying of 10 people who were gunned down in a racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

  • Finland brewery launches NATO beer with 'taste of security'

    A small brewery in Finland has launched a NATO-themed beer to mark the Nordic country’s bid to join the Western military alliance. Olaf Brewing's OTAN lager features a blue label with a cartoon version of a beer-drinking medieval knight in metal armor emblazoned with NATO’s compass symbol. The beer's name is a play on the Finnish expression “Otan olutta,” which means “I’ll have a beer,” and the French abbreviation for NATO, which is “OTAN.”

  • DOJ says it will no longer prosecute good-faith hackers

    The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it will not bring charges under federal hacking laws against security researchers and hackers who act in good faith. The policy for the first time "directs that good-faith security research should not be charged" under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a seismic shift away from its previous policy that allowed prosecutors to bring federal charges against hackers who find security flaws for the purpose of helping to secure exposed or vulnerable systems. The Justice Department said that good-faith researchers are those who carry out their activity "in a manner designed to avoid any harm to individuals or the public," and where the information "used primarily to promote the security or safety of the class of devices, machines, or online services to which the accessed computer belongs, or those who use such devices, machines, or online services."

  • The role party affiliation played in getting US to grim new milestone of 1 million COVID deaths

    The American flag flies at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on May 14, 2022, after President Biden ordered flags lowered to commemorate 1 million American dead due to COVID-19. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisCOVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 1 million Americans – a grim milestone made worse by the fact that probably a third of those fatalities could have been avoided. Estimates suggest that more than 318,000 deaths from the disease occurred among individuals who had access to v

  • Turkey's Erdogan digs in over NATO expansion as Biden hosts Finnish, Swedish leaders

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan dug in over his rejection of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, casting a shadow over a White House visit on Thursday by the leaders of the Nordic nations who applied this week to join the U.S.-led alliance. Finland and Sweden say they have been spurred into joining NATO by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reversing generations of military non-alignment to bring about the biggest shakeup in European security for decades. U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, a chance for Washington to demonstrate that Russia's invasion has backfired, bringing about the very expansion of NATO that Moscow has said it was fighting to halt.

  • IMF's Georgieva says finance leaders must prepare for more inflation shocks

    KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that global finance leaders may need to become more comfortable with fighting multiple bouts of inflationary pressures. Georgieva told Reuters that it was getting harder for central banks to bring down inflation without causing recessions, due to mounting pressures on energy and food prices from Russia's war in Ukraine, China's zero-COVID policies that have slashed manufacturing with lockdowns, and the need to reorder supply chains to make them more resilient. China's zero-COVID policy, which has led to widespread lockdown in major cities, is unworkable due to highly contagious variants, but officials in Beijing are "digging their heels" in to resist altering it, she said, adding that its effects would be discussed at the meeting.

  • Students disciplined for placing ‘Whites only’ and ‘Blacks only’ signs above water fountains

    Students at Colerain High School in Ohio were “issued significant disciplinary action” this month after a picture showing water fountains […] The post Students disciplined for placing ‘Whites only’ and ‘Blacks only’ signs above water fountains appeared first on TheGrio.

  • What to Wear to a Basketball Game, According to Celebrities

    Use these 12 outfits as inspiration the next time you're struggling to find the perfect look.

  • Finland, Sweden joining NATO 'is not a threat to anybody' -Biden

    STORY: Biden, who has lauded cooperation between Europe and the United States in standing up to Moscow during a Russian invasion of Ukraine, stood with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in a sunny White House Rose Garden bedecked with flags.He cheered the "momentous" day, giving his strong support for the two “great democracies” to “join the strongest most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world.""They meet every NATO requirement and then some," Biden said, adding he is submitting paperwork today to the U.S. Congress for speedy approval once NATO approves their accession."All 30 NATO members need to approve any new entrant. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday that Turkey had told allies that it will reject Sweden and Finland's membership.U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that U.S. officials were confident Turkey's concerns can be addressed, and Biden told reporters "I think we’re going to be okay," on the issue.

  • See the moment an American mom hugs her son again after he escaped Russian captivity

    An American mom gratefully reunited with her son in Poland after Project Dynamo rescued the American living in Ukraine from Russian forces.

  • 13 Celebrities Whose Natural Hair Is Goals

    It is a fact that Black hair is glorious, and these celebrities are proving it.

  • Ukraine's energy operator comments on Russia's plans to supply electricity from Zaporizhzhya NPP to Russia

    Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine's power grid, on May 18 commented on Russia's "statement" on the possibility of supplying electricity from Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to Russia.

  • Colorado state track and field meet: Live updates, highlights and top performers

    Updates from Jeffco Stadium as Fort Collins-area athletes compete for titles at the Colorado high school state track and field meet.

  • Scientists predict multiple coronavirus reinfections may be here for a while

    A poll by Axios found that one in three Americans believes that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but scientists have […] The post Scientists predict multiple coronavirus reinfections may be here for a while appeared first on TheGrio.

  • State Duma of the Russian Federation threatens Ukraine with missile strikes on headquarters retaliating for attacks on frontier Russian villages

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 21:01 SERGEY MIRONOV. PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE STATE DUMA OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION The head of the "A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth" party in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Sergey Mironov, called on the Russian military leadership to launch missile strikes on the headquarters and government buildings of Ukraine in retaliation for their shelling of Russian villages on the border with Ukraine.

  • Secret Service protecting 33 in Biden administration and family, down from record 42 under Trump

    Trump's Secret Service traveled to his various properties and accompanied his adult children on their travels. The pace has slowed under Biden.

  • Twitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels

    Twitter Inc will begin placing warning notices in front of some misleading content regarding the conflict in Ukraine and limit the spread of claims debunked by humanitarian groups or other credible sources, the social media company said on Thursday. The step-up against misinformation around Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," is part of a new policy that outlines how Twitter will approach misinformation during crises.

  • The US military can’t explain all the weird things its pilots see in the sky

    The US military’s investigation into unexplained aerial sightings continues without major revelations, two officials said at a public hearing today, but they urged pilots to report the weird things they may see without fear of stigma. After videos and accounts of unidentified aerial phenomena observed by US military pilots were reported by the New York Times in 2017, lawmakers instructed the Department of Defense to analyze and investigate reports of that nature, and develop policies for rigorous reporting of new incidents involving Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs.