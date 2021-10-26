Twitter posts Q3 net loss due to lawsuit settlement

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo a screen shows the price of Twitter stock at the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
BARBARA ORTUTAY
·1 min read

Twitter posted a net loss Tuesday due mostly to a lawsuit settlement, but its revenue rose sharply in the third quarter, boosted by solid ad sales around the globe.

The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that its net loss was $536.8 million, or 67 cents per share, in the July-September quarter. That's down from a profit of $28.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The loss included a one-time net charge of $766 million from a shareholder lawsuit the company settled. Twitter said last month that it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform.

Revenue rose 37% to $1.28 billion from $936.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $1.29 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Twitter said it had 211 million daily active users, on average, in the third quarter, up 13% from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 211.5 million.

Shares of Twitter rose $1.29, or 2.1%, to $62.72 in after-hours trading.

