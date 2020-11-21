Twitter to Give @POTUS Account to Biden on Inauguration Day Whether or Not Trump Concedes

President-elect Joe Biden will receive the @POTUS Twitter account on Inauguration Day, even if President Trump refuses to concede, the social-media platform announced Friday.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan. 20, 2021,” a spokesman for the company said.

Those accounts include @POTUS, which has more than 32 million followers, as well as @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and other official handles.

“As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration,” the spokesman added.

The agency will archive existing tweets from the Trump administration and the account will be reset to zero tweets. However, Trump has relied much more upon his personal Twitter account, which has 89 million followers, during his time in the White House.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, who won the election 306 electoral votes to 232, according to projections by the Associated Press. He has repeatedly taken to Twitter to spread unfounded claims of voter fraud, claiming that he won the election and that the race was rigged against him.

Twitter staffers are set to meet with members of the Biden-Harris transition team in the coming months to discuss how the new administration plans to use the government-related accounts, the company said.

More from National Review