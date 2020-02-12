In Twitter rampage, Trump attacks federal judge set to sentence Roger Stone

President Trump on Tuesday night attacked the judge presiding over his friend and adviser Roger Stone's criminal case.

Stone was found guilty last year of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a House investigation. The Department of Justice recommended he receive seven to nine years in prison, but after Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that this was a "miscarriage of justice!" the DOJ suddenly reversed course, calling the recommendation "grossly disproportionate."

All four of the federal prosecutors who worked on the case have withdrawn in an apparent protest, with one of them choosing to resign from the department altogether.

Trump began tweeting about Stone's case as the results of the New Hampshire Democratic primary began trickling in. "Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure?" he tweeted. "How did she treat Crooked Hillary? Just asking!"

The judge in question is Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who has presided over several cases involving people close to Trump, including Manafort, his former campaign chairman. Manafort is now serving a 7-and-a-half year prison sentence after being found guilty of tax and bank fraud and pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. Hillary Clinton has not been on trial for any crimes, and thus has not appeared before Jackson.

