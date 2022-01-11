Twitter reacts to Andrew Luck's appearance at the national championship game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck appeared at the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

He greeted fans — notably his former center Ryan Kelly, an Alabama alum — and joined Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III for a pregame interview Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Twitter had plenty of reaction to see Luck, who definitely isn't at his NFL playing weight.

Live updates: Roll Tide or Go Dawgs? Who will College Football Playoff national title?

More: How one phone call from College Football Playoff national offices put championship in Indy

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Twitter reacts to Andrew Luck at the national championship game

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories