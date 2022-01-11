Twitter reacts to Andrew Luck's appearance at the national championship game

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck appeared at the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

He greeted fans — notably his former center Ryan Kelly, an Alabama alum — and joined Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III for a pregame interview Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Twitter had plenty of reaction to see Luck, who definitely isn't at his NFL playing weight.

I would personally drive Wentz into Lake Michigan for this man https://t.co/zNjrtigICl — Casual_Mandalorian (@CasualMandalor1) January 11, 2022

Andrew Luck looks like he drinks various IPAs while listening to Phish albums on vinyl. Good for him. https://t.co/rfavasUZnP — Colin (@Furrdue) January 11, 2022

Everyone had this guy for 7th Grade Science. https://t.co/jEXIvg30Q3 — Jake Query (@jakequery) January 11, 2022

We miss this guy. pic.twitter.com/BdShMVHNWO — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) January 10, 2022

Andrew luck got skinny. This is how he showed up when he came back from his major injury. https://t.co/unPltU1tQT pic.twitter.com/4grrhiRxk0 — Fernando Antonio (@FeelTheFern07) January 11, 2022

Andrew Luck looks like a high school science teacher that believes he’s communicating with aliens via a ham radio pic.twitter.com/jGDKynNK4k — kyle (@kgeich) January 11, 2022

RG3 looking like a middle school vice principal and Andrew Luck is the science teacher who doesn’t believe in wearing deodorant https://t.co/eqSOjgey81 — Chris Brish (@ChrisBrish) January 11, 2022

Andrew Luck giving off all the Uncle Rico vibes. pic.twitter.com/ZJtGk1zixC — Fred Jackson (@F_J_Jackson_) January 11, 2022

niche tweet: Andrew Luck appears to be morphing into a character from a Noah Baumbach movie. pic.twitter.com/hkSoAThuhT — m. w. h. (@thegoodmrbrodie) January 11, 2022

Andrew Luck and RG3 look like old high school friends that haven’t seen each other in years and one of them became a high profile M&A attorney while the other is a geology teacher and just happy as a clam. pic.twitter.com/7BGCZdUEoK — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 10, 2022

