Twitter reacts to Andrew Luck's appearance at the national championship game
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck appeared at the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.
He greeted fans — notably his former center Ryan Kelly, an Alabama alum — and joined Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III for a pregame interview Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Twitter had plenty of reaction to see Luck, who definitely isn't at his NFL playing weight.
I would personally drive Wentz into Lake Michigan for this man https://t.co/zNjrtigICl
— Casual_Mandalorian (@CasualMandalor1) January 11, 2022
Andrew Luck looks like he drinks various IPAs while listening to Phish albums on vinyl. Good for him. https://t.co/rfavasUZnP
— Colin (@Furrdue) January 11, 2022
Everyone had this guy for 7th Grade Science. https://t.co/jEXIvg30Q3
— Jake Query (@jakequery) January 11, 2022
I’m fine. 😢 Seriously. 😪 It’s fine. 😭 https://t.co/pWUiibCgwH
— Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) January 11, 2022
We miss this guy. pic.twitter.com/BdShMVHNWO
— Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) January 10, 2022
Andrew luck got skinny. This is how he showed up when he came back from his major injury. https://t.co/unPltU1tQT pic.twitter.com/4grrhiRxk0
— Fernando Antonio (@FeelTheFern07) January 11, 2022
Andrew Luck looks like a high school science teacher that believes he’s communicating with aliens via a ham radio pic.twitter.com/jGDKynNK4k
— kyle (@kgeich) January 11, 2022
RG3 looking like a middle school vice principal and Andrew Luck is the science teacher who doesn’t believe in wearing deodorant https://t.co/eqSOjgey81
— Chris Brish (@ChrisBrish) January 11, 2022
Andrew Luck giving off all the Uncle Rico vibes. pic.twitter.com/ZJtGk1zixC
— Fred Jackson (@F_J_Jackson_) January 11, 2022
niche tweet: Andrew Luck appears to be morphing into a character from a Noah Baumbach movie. pic.twitter.com/hkSoAThuhT
— m. w. h. (@thegoodmrbrodie) January 11, 2022
Andrew Luck and RG3 look like old high school friends that haven’t seen each other in years and one of them became a high profile M&A attorney while the other is a geology teacher and just happy as a clam. pic.twitter.com/7BGCZdUEoK
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 10, 2022
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Twitter reacts to Andrew Luck at the national championship game