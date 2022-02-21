Twitter reacts to Juwan Howard hitting UW assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after the game

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media regarding a fight that broke out on the court after Sunday's loss to Wisconsin.

It was just your garden variety handshake line after the end of a college basketball game.

And then Michigan coach Juwan Howard snapped...and then he slapped.

With Wisconsin's 77-63 victory already decided Sunday, Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's decision to call a timeout with 15 seconds left.

After the game, Howard and Gard exchanged words. Words quickly developed into an altercation and Howard eventually made contact with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft's head, using an open hand.

This isn't the first time Howard has had an incident with an opposite Big Ten coaching staff.

National media were quick to be critical of Howard, who appeared to escalate the confrontation.

Unbelievably ugly scene at the end of this game. Plenty of blame to go around but foremost Juwan Howard for punching/slapping Wisconsin asst Joe Krabbenhoft. No doubt a suspension is coming for Howard. Should be multiple games. Absolutely inexcusable. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 20, 2022

The more I see the video, the more disturbing it is. This is why Woody Hayes was fired. Juwan Howard needs to be suspended for multiple games. As I mentioned, this is not the first time this has happened with him and another coach. Zero excuse. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 20, 2022

There should be no question at all: Juwan Howard should get a suspension for throwing a slap/punch at @BadgerMBB assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Kevin Warren must act accordingly this week. So, too, should @umichbball AD Warde Manuel. Full stop. That cannot be tolerated. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 20, 2022

It’s sad thinking about what I watched in that handshake line as the coach of a gr8 Univ. ala UM could not control his temper & nearly set off a full blown riot. INEXCUSABLE behavior by Juwan Howard MUST LEAD TO SEVERE PUNISHMENT. UM President & AD should take ACTION NOW! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 20, 2022

This is not Juwan Howard’s first incident. Last year if you remember he had an ugly incident in the @TerrapinHoops game with Mark Turgeon. This needs to be addressed on all levels. This is embarrassing. Fwiw coach your own team. Your opponent will coach their team. — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) February 20, 2022

What Juwan Howard did was wrong and suspension-worthy. The rest of the season seems sufficient. Firing him seems over the top. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 20, 2022

Don’t care who’s FAULT it is. This is embarrassing by Juwan Howard. Gotta do better as a HC. https://t.co/eQTJf0FJJb — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard had a STARTER in the game down 19 with 32.4 seconds left. It was over the subs were in for Wisconsin and now he wants to cry over a timeout and throw hands in the handshake line. Take your loss and go home or just coach better. Classless and pathetic. — Ben Brust (@BenBrust) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard more salty about that Greg Gard timeout than the Chris Webber one. Wild. — Robin Adams (@theotherAdams14) February 20, 2022

#JUWANHOWARD The absolute best comment about the Juwan Howard incident: pic.twitter.com/mcFLRNfnuk — Jim the Vampire (@Vaynay70) February 20, 2022

