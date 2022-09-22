Twitter Reacts To News Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Allegedly Cheating On Nia Long: 'Bro... It's NIA LONG!!!'

Ime Udoka is trending on Twitter, and it’s not because of the Boston Celtics. Sports reporter Shams Charania tweeted the 45-year-old was found to have had a “consensual intimate relationship” with a woman who has a role on the Celtics’ staff. This is a clear violation of Boston’s franchise guidelines.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Linking up with a co-worker at any job is a risky situation, especially when you are married. And when you’re married to actor Nia Long, it gets even riskier.

Udoka is the head coach of the Boston Celtics and led the team to the 2021 NBA Finals during his first year. After spotting her on the sidelines at multiple games, Long confirmed their relationship. As Blavity previously reported, the couple has been dating since 2010.

We were all prepared to see Long at the games loud and proud this year. So when the news broke of the alleged affair, it was pretty shocking.

And as always, Black Twitter expressed their shock in the funniest way.

There was some speculation about the conversation between Udoka and Long.

Nia Long when Ime Udoka comes home: pic.twitter.com/t15yOO7Apf — RAT RACE IS OUT NOW (@RileyWritts) September 22, 2022

How the breakup argument is going between Ime Udoka & Nia Long right now… pic.twitter.com/MrQngP5xXj — Orlando Valentino (@OVeezyy) September 22, 2022

how Ime Udoka did Nia Long pic.twitter.com/7SbAG9UB0l — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 22, 2022

And Twitter users clearly couldn’t understand why Udoka would risk it all.

Cheating on Nia Long is not something a sane man does. Ime Udoka must’ve gotten CTE from coaching Al Horford — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long. This dude needs to be locked up under the jail for that atrocity. Bro… it’s NIA LONG!!! — Derrick (@RVACommander) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka cheated on NIA LONG?? pic.twitter.com/y2bbROxDLw — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 22, 2022

Some hoped this potential split might offer their long-awaited chance with Long.

Reading about Ime Udoka and realizing my 90’s fantasy about Nia Long ain’t dead yet. pic.twitter.com/CZNqSFlKUM — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) September 22, 2022

J cole was too young for Nia Long and Ime Udoka was too dumb for Nia Long https://t.co/0c4hrexh8J — MB (@HeadshotDead93) September 22, 2022

Me knowing Ime Udoka is breaking Nia Long’s heart and I would have been the most faithful man in the world to her…pic.twitter.com/90MK34f6Cr — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) September 22, 2022

Guys when they find out Nia Long about to be single after ime udoka cheated on her pic.twitter.com/FDHrsAmjXn — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 22, 2022

All the men on my tl tweeting at Nia right now pic.twitter.com/OYKCfrWI5j — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) September 22, 2022

While others were focused on how the Boston Celtics would react to the news.

Celtics fans seeing the Ime Udoka news: pic.twitter.com/oUEBrifmvq — Brian Y (@byysports) September 22, 2022

As a result of the suspension, Udoka is facing a ban from the team that could be significant. According to PEOPLE , the suspension could last the entire 2022-2023 season, however, it is “unlikely” that Udoka’s position will be stripped.

Further details regarding the allegations have not yet been disclosed. Udoka and the Celtics have yet to address the report.

Two things were made clear last night. The NBA does not tolerate inappropriate staff relationships, and Black Twitter does not tolerate cheating on Nia Long.