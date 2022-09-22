Twitter Reacts To News Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Allegedly Cheating On Nia Long: 'Bro... It's NIA LONG!!!'

7
Martie Bowser
·3 min read

Ime Udoka is trending on Twitter, and it’s not because of the Boston Celtics. Sports reporter Shams Charania tweeted the 45-year-old was found to have had a “consensual intimate relationship” with a woman who has a role on the Celtics’ staff. This is a clear violation of Boston’s franchise guidelines.

Linking up with a co-worker at any job is a risky situation, especially when you are married. And when you’re married to actor Nia Long, it gets even riskier.

Udoka is the head coach of the Boston Celtics and led the team to the 2021 NBA Finals during his first year. After spotting her on the sidelines at multiple games, Long confirmed their relationship. As Blavity previously reported, the couple has been dating since 2010.

We were all prepared to see Long at the games loud and proud this year. So when the news broke of the alleged affair, it was pretty shocking.

And as always, Black Twitter expressed their shock in the funniest way.

There was some speculation about the conversation between Udoka and Long.

And Twitter users clearly couldn’t understand why Udoka would risk it all.

Some hoped this potential split might offer their long-awaited chance with Long.

 

While others were focused on how the Boston Celtics would react to the news.

As a result of the suspension, Udoka is facing a ban from the team that could be significant. According to PEOPLE, the suspension could last the entire 2022-2023 season, however, it is “unlikely” that Udoka’s position will be stripped.
Further details regarding the allegations have not yet been disclosed. Udoka and the Celtics have yet to address the report.

Two things were made clear last night. The NBA does not tolerate inappropriate staff relationships, and Black Twitter does not tolerate cheating on Nia Long.

Recommended Stories