Twitter Relishes In The Magnitude Of Jamie Foxx And Busta Rhymes Fighting Off Dave Chappelle's Attacker

Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes are getting their flowers on social media after allegedly giving a beatdown to the man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage while the comedian was performing on Monday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Some are calling the response “a legendary ass-whooping.”

According to TMZ, both Busta Rhymes and Foxx helped fight off the attacker the night of the show.

The comedian later acknowledged his friends for intervening on his behalf.

“I felt good my friends broke his arm. I felt good, how bad does a n***a have to be that Jon Stewart would stomp him!” the comedian said, TMZ reports.

The internet also reflected on seeing Foxx and Busta fight off the attacker.

As it turned out, people witnessed something they weren’t expecting to see when they attended Chappelle’s comedy show.

In a video, Chappelle was seen thanking his friends for protecting him, according to the BBC.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle said.

The comedian’s spokesperson also credited Chris Rock and Foxx for helping to “calm the crowd.”

While fans are now laughing about the incident, there was serious concern when the attacker stormed the stage.

“A famous comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl and when he finished his act a male jumped on to the stage and tackled the celebrity,” police said. “The suspect produced a replica handgun and pointed the item at the victim. He was taken into custody and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.