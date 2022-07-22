Twitter blames Musk, weak ad market for drop in revenue

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows printed Twitter logos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sheila Dang and Nivedita Balu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

By Sheila Dang and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Friday blamed its ongoing battle to close its $44-billion acquisition by Elon Musk and a weakening digital advertising market for a surprise fall in quarterly revenue and a net loss.

The results come as Twitter has sued Musk for dropping his offer to buy the company, and is now preparing for a legal showdown in a trial set to begin in October. The deal uncertainty has worried Twitter's advertisers and caused chaos inside the company.

Advertising revenue rose just 2% to $1.08 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $1.22 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total second-quarter revenue, which also includes revenue from subscriptions, was $1.18 billion, compared with $1.19 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $1.32 billion.

"Twitter is now in the unenviable position of convincing advertisers that its ad business is solid regardless of how its court battle with Musk ends, and its Q2 earnings show that the platform has its work cut it out for it to do that," said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at research firm Insider Intelligence.

Twitter shares were down 1.8% in trading before the bell.

Twitter said its net loss was $270 million, or 35 cents per share, versus a profit of $65.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Its adjusted 8-cent loss missed expectations for a 14-cent adjusted profit.

Monetizable daily active users, a metric closely watched by investors and measures users who see advertising on Twitter, grew 16% to 237.8 million, but missed analyst expectations of 238.7 million.

The San Francisco-based company said bot and spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of users during the quarter, a figure it has repeated since 2013.

Musk has seized on the proportion of bot and spam accounts as his reason for backing out of the deal, accusing Twitter of withholding information on the true number of such accounts on the service.

The company's costs and expenses jumped 31%. Expenses related to the Musk deal totaled $33 million during the quarter, and also recorded $19 million in severance-related costs.

Inflation pressures and fears of a recession this year have forced some advertisers to slash their marketing budgets.

On Thursday, Snapchat parent Snap Inc posted weak revenue growth and declined to make a forecast, citing "incredibly challenging" conditions as advertisers cut back on spending.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter spent $33m in three months on Musk deal

    The social network also reported losses in its latest financial figures.

  • Stocks mixed after earnings, European Central Bank rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks and international markets are performing on Thursday following earnings results and a surprise rate increase from the ECB.

  • Tesla ‘pricing themselves out of the sweet spot of demand,’ analyst says

    Cowen Research analyst Jeff Osborne joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Brian Cheung to discuss Tesla earnings, vehicle demand, price increases, and the outlook for production.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is down $44 billion this year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Tesla surpasses Q2 earnings estimates, sells 75% of its bitcoin

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Tesla.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks higher as earnings rush in, ECB hikes rates

    Technology stocks led markets higher for a third straight session Thursday as investors mulled a slew of mixed earnings and a surprise rate hike from the European Central Bank.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tech Futures Slip As Snap Crashes 33% On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures rose Friday morning, as Snap stock crashed 30% on weak earnings and sales results.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of the past performance of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. Dividend investing is all the rage with investors these days as they seek profitable options due to fears of a […]

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.