Twitter Roasts Gwen Stefani For Jumping Back Into Her Cultural Appropriation Bag

Twitter came with the jokes after a Twitter user dubbed Gwen Stefani’s Cultural Diversity Consultant decided to post several pictures from what appears to be a new video from the pop singer.

Y’all. Mother Appropriation is BACK!!!! Where my 2000s No Doubt / Gwen hive at!!!?? ITS TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/AnDUt0H61W — Gwen Stefani’s Cultural Diversity Consultant (@chulito_jotito) July 13, 2022

However, Twitter was not vibing with Stefani appropriating Jamaican culture to promote her comeback album.

She’s West Indian this quarter……interesting. — Southern Beau ✨ (@skyrush16) July 13, 2022

The Rastafarian Chola jumped out pic.twitter.com/0tOJDmhUEL — Lil Papo (@datalkinbook) July 14, 2022

Not going to last long…she’s going to go back to wanting to be Indigenous when she sees how cool Rutherford Falls and Reservation Dogs are… — 🐌Professor Jawn🐌 (@madamehistory) July 14, 2022

The Afro Latina Korean native indigenous Caribbean queen strikes again — bdw (@bditw212) July 14, 2022

She hit that ctrl-c, crtl-v on Saweetie. pic.twitter.com/J3gX7iAMlk — (Brazilian Brain Lift 🧠) (@HasWhiteFriends) July 14, 2022

It’s giving pic.twitter.com/oegRZE1Njl — Call me Janet, Ms.Jackson if ya nasty bitches (@theygotmegirl) July 13, 2022

Stefani’s behavior has prompted some to question “Caucasian culture.”

“If Gwen Stefani proves one thing it’s that Caucasian culture, as a whole, just isn’t anything to get excited about. What she going to do, build a career around summer dresses, hats and beige?” a person questioned.

Another Twitter user remarked how quickly she discarded the Harajuku girls after her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

“oh man… whatever happened to her harajuku girls? Did she release them back into downtown Tokyo or did she pass them off to somebody else to look after?” they wrote.

In 2021, Stefani addressed the accusations of cultural appropriation in an interview.

“We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more,” the singer told Paper magazine.