Twitter Says China Claiming Coronavirus Started in U.S. Not a Violation of Rules

Tobias Hoonhout

A Twitter spokesperson said widely shared claims from Chinese officials alleging that the coronavirus originated in the U.S. did not violate its rules and terms of service.

The spokesperson pointed The Daily Beast to the company’s loose approach to statements from government officials. “Presently,” Twitter explains, “direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling on economic or military issues are generally not in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

The tech company has recently ramped up efforts to combat misinformation, and earlier this month applied a “manipulated media” tag to a doctored video of former vice president Joe Biden that was retweeted by President Trump.

The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up propaganda efforts to blame the U.S. for the coronavirus pandemic. Lijian Zhao, an official spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted on March 12 that “it might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”


The Chinese embassy in South Africa wrote on March 7 that “although the epidemic first broke out in China, it did not necessarily mean that the virus is originated from China, let alone ‘made in China.’”


On Monday, China’s French embassy tweeted #Trumppandemic in response to a story about White House efforts to step up scrutiny against China.


Independent news reports have detailed how Chinese authorities silenced labs in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, which discovered in December that the novel coronavirus closely resembled the deadly SARS virus of the early 2000s.

Last week, Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) called for a “full, international investigation” into the CCP over the coverup. “There needs to be a full, international investigation of #China Communist Party’s actions that helped turn #coronavirus #COVID19 into a global pandemic,” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

