Twitter says Musk making up excuses to breach deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

Twitter on Thursday said the notion Elon Musk was "hoodwinked" into inking a $44 billion buyout deal defies reason and the facts.

In a filing, Twitter rejected counter claims made by Musk as he fights to walk away from the deal he inked in April to buy the San Francisco-based company.

"According to Musk, he - the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers - was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement," Twitter said.

"That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds."

Musk last week filed a countersuit along with a legal defense against Twitter's claim that the billionaire is contractually bound to complete the takeover deal.

"The counterclaims are a made-for-litigation tale that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense," Twitter argued in the filing.

A five-day trial that will consider Twitter's lawsuit against Musk has been scheduled for October 17.

The Tesla boss wooed Twitter's board with a $54.20 per-share offer, but then in July announced he was ending their agreement because the firm had misled him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts.

Twitter, whose stock price closed at $41.06 on Thursday, has stuck by its estimates that less than 5 percent of the activity on the platform is due to software "bots" rather than people.

Twitter told the court that Musk's claim that the false account figure tops 10 percent is "untenable."

The company also disputed Musk's assertion that he has the right to walk away from the deal if Twitter's bot count is found to be wrong since he didn't ask anything about bots when he made the buyout offer.

"Musk forwent all due diligence - giving Twitter twenty-four hours to accept his take-it-or-leave-it offer before he would present it directly to Twitter's stockholders," the filing said.

The company accused Musk of contriving a story to escape a merger agreement that he no longer found attractive.

"Twitter has complied in every respect with the merger agreement," the company said in the filing made to Chancery Court in the state of Delaware.

"Musk’s counterclaims, based as they are on distortion, misrepresentation, and outright deception, change nothing."

The social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal, setting a vote on the merger for September 13.

"We are committed to closing the merger on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk," Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor said in a letter to investors.

Billions of dollars are at stake, but so is the future of Twitter, which Musk has said should allow any legal speech -- an absolutist position that has sparked fears the network could be used to incite violence.

gc/md

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Delivers New Legal Smackdown in Elon Musk Feud

    Illustration by Dado Ruvic/ReutersTwitter’s lawyers assailed Elon Musk in a new court filing on Thursday, claiming that the billionaire is trying to extricate himself from his $44 billion acquisition agreement because “the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth”—have declined in value.The attorneys rebuffed the notion that Musk had somehow been “hoodwinked” into agreeing to buy the company, noting that he is a “billionaire founder of multiple companies” and has been “advised

  • Twitter files over a dozen subpoenas amid Elon Musk lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss how Twitter is looking to further build its case against Elon Musk.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel inks huge lease at hot Brickell office tower in Miami

    Citadel, the high-flying hedge fund and securities firm that’s moving its headquarters from Chicago to Miami, has signed the biggest lease to date at 830 Brickell, which has become the financial district’s priciest and hottest office tower even though it’s still months from completion.

  • Apache Unveils $555 Million Acquisition of Texas Delaware Basin Properties

    APA, the holding company of Apache, didn’t disclose the seller but, earlier on Aug. 3, Reuters reported that the company was buying assets in Texas from privately owned Titus Oil & Gas.

  • India Seeks Wider Authority Over Global M&A With Antitrust Law

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to overhaul its competition law so that global technology companies will have to seek the country’s antitrust approval for many overseas mergers and acquisitions, an ambitious move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to gain the kind of influence over Big Tech that Europe and China have.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused

  • Microsoft-Activision Deal Doubt May Yield Big Reward: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc. is bogged down, yet some traders are betting the deal ultimately will go through. If they’re right, there’s serious money to be made, given that the videogame company’s shares are still almost 20% below the offer price.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi Sch

  • HBO Max, Discovery+ to Merge Into Single Streaming Platform Starting in Summer 2023

    Is the whole of a combined HBO Max-Discovery+ greater than its streaming parts? Warner Bros. Discovery is going to find out next year. The media company announced a timeline for the two services to be fused together: HBO Max and Discovery+ will launch in the U.S. as a single service in the summer of 2023, […]

  • Xerox Names Interim Chief Steven Bandrowczak as CEO

    The executive succeeds John Visentin, who died in June. His challenge is to build the core printing business, but also expand the product portfolio.

  • Wealth Management M&A Momentum Continues in August

    Recent deals suggest the breakneck pace of wealth management mergers and acquisitions that set records in the first half of 2022 isn’t slowing.

  • Coca-Cola distributor in Durham to shift HQ to new Chatham facility

    A beverage distributor is building a new industrial facility in Chatham, joining a string of companies making investments in the county.

  • Canadian TD Bank's move for Cowen underscores desire for a bigger piece of the investment-banking pie

    Today's big story on Wall Street looks at Toronto-Dominion Bank's $1.3 billion purchase of Cowen. The deal highlights the Canadian lender's ambitions to grow its presence in the US.

  • Braxia buys KetaMD to get into remote-delivered ketamine treatments

    Braxia Scientific is a Toronto-based company that focuses on depression, suicidality and related mental health conditions. Today, the company announced it is buying KetaMD to extend its telehealth prowess and in particular to expand its tech-facilitated ketamine-based treatments from its current local market of Florida into the wider U.S. The deal is worth around $6 million, the company told TechCrunch. KetaMD’s telemedicine platform provides access to affordable at-home ketamine treatments for people suffering from anxiety, depression and related mental health conditions.

  • Denver-based Ping Identity to sell for $2.8B

    Ping Identity (NYSE:PING), a cloud-based cybersecurity company based in Denver, will be sold for about $2.8 billion to the private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the companies announced Wednesday morning. Under the terms of the deal, the sale will be an all-cash transaction, with Thoma Bravo paying $28.50 per share — a 63% premium over Tuesday's closing price. Ping's shares last traded for that price in April.

  • Big biotech to buy one-drug Peninsula company ChemoCentryx for $3.7 billion cash

    The deal could signal more M&A activity by Bay Area biotech companies, faced with a pullout by generalist investors and the need to cut costs, ditch programs or seek deals of some sort.

  • Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical

    Amazon's latest move shows that the e-commerce leader is very serious about making its mark on the healthcare arena.

  • Thoma Bravo deepens cybersecurity bet with $2.4 billion deal for Ping Identity

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying Ping Identity for $2.4 billion, deepening a bet on the cybersecurity sector that has been one of the big winners of the pandemic. The deal announced on Wednesday values each share of Ping Identity at $28.50, a premium of 63% to the last closing price of the company whose authentication and security services are used by businesses from Chevron Corp to HP Inc. Thoma Bravo has been on a shopping spree for cybersecurity firms in recent years, with its acquisitions including Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies.

  • Key Adler Deal Collapses as LEG Walks Away From Buying Brack

    (Bloomberg) -- A deal to provide a much-needed injection of capital to embattled landlord Adler Group SA has collapsed after rival LEG Immobilien SE walked away. Adler’s shares fell.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe Dusseldorf landlord will no longer participate in a tender offer for Adler’s remaining 63% stake in B

  • Exclusive: UnitedHealth struggling to sell Brazilian unit Amil - sources

    UnitedHealth Group Inc, the top U.S. healthcare company by market capitalization, is struggling to sell Brazilian unit Amil due to antitrust issues and growing losses from individual health plans, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. After studying ways to divest Amil 10 years after acquiring it, UnitedHealth decided last month to suspend the sale process, the sources said, asking for anonymity because the discussions were private. UnitedHealth had agreed to pay acquirers for Amil's loss-making units and lose money on the sale of the whole company, but did not receive an attractive proposal, the sources added.