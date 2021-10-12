Twitter says no signs U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters' account was hacked

Treasury Secretary Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testify during the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it did not find any signs that U.S. Representative Maxine Waters' Twitter account had been hacked, after an earlier tweet sent from the California Democrat's verified profile claimed the account had been erased.

"I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased," the tweet said just before noon Eastern time. "I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters."

Some Twitter users poked fun at the strange situation, pointing out the tweet came from her verified account, which still existed on the site.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on Waters' tweet but said "as is standard, we have open lines of communication with her office and have worked with them to ensure the account is secure. At this time, we've identified no signs of account compromise."

Waters, who is the chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Maxine Waters tweeted her Twitter account was 'hacked' and 'erased,' but Twitter said there was 'no signs of account compromise'

    In a tweet Tuesday morning, Waters said she knew who was responsible and said she would "take care" of it.

  • 'I know who has done this': Maxine Waters says Twitter account was hacked

    Rep. Maxine Waters claims that her social media was hacked and that she knows who the culprit is, ominously promising to "take care" of the situation.

  • Lupoli: Plane Hacking

    Lupoli: Plane Hacking

  • Most useful iPhone hacks

    THESE ARE THE TOP 3 MOST HELPFUL IPHONE HACKS PEOPLE ARE SHARING ON TIKTOK. EVER SPLASH WATER ON YOUR PHONE SPEAKERS? SIRI CAN HELP YOU CLEAR IT OUT TO AVOID WATER DAMAGE. USE YOUR IPHONE TO SEARCH GOOGLE FOR “WATER SHORTCUT,” AND TAP THE SHORTCUTS GALLERY LINK TO INSTALL. SAY “HEY SIRI, WATER EJECT SHORTCUT,” AND THIS WILL TRIGGER A SOUND THAT HELPS SHAKE WATER OUT OF THE SPEAKERS!. NEXT, HERE’S A HACK FOR ANYONE WHOSE FRIENDS OR FAMILY MEMBERS CAN BE A BIT NOSY. TO BLOCK PEOPLE FROM SCROLLING ON YOUR PHONE WHEN THEY’RE USING IT, GO TO SETTINGS, THEN ACCESSIBILITY, AND TURN ON GUIDED ACCESS. THEN GO TO PASSCODE SETTINGS AND ENABLE YOUR PASSCODE. BEFORE GIVING SOMEONE YOUR PHONE, TAP THE LOCK BUTTON THREE TIMES AND CLICK GUIDED ACCESS FOR MOTION AND KEYBOARDS!. ANOTHER QUICK TRICK HELPS USERS EASILY IDENTIFY SONGS AS THEY SCROLL THROUGH TIKTOK. GO TO IPHONE SETTINGS, THEN CONTROL CENTER, AND THEN HIT THE PLUS SIGN NEXT TO “MUSIC RECOGNITION”!. THESE HACKS ARE MAKING IPHONE LIFE A LITTLE MORE SEAMLESS, ONE DAY AT A TIME

  • How Darling Buds of May unleashed hell on Catherine Zeta-Jones

    The name Catherine Zeta-Jones conjures images of smouldering glamour, Zorro–slashed dresses and Jazz-era stockings – not Yorkshire tea and the sod of God’s own county. The Hollywood star nevertheless had her breakthrough not, as we might remember now, in the 1998 swashbuckler hit The Mask of Zorro, but in more humble territory: early Nineties ITV comedy-drama.

  • Another Whistleblower Steps Forward To Accuse Facebook Of Abuses

    Facebook stock fell Tuesday as a second whistleblower stepped forward to say she would testify about alleged abuses by the social network.

  • Aspirin use to prevent first heart attacks not recommended for most older adults -U.S. panel

    People aged 60 or older who are at risk of heart disease should not start a daily low-dose aspirin regimen to prevent a first heart attack because the risk of internal bleeding outweighs its benefits, a U.S. expert panel recommended on Tuesday. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it plans to update its 2016 recommendation as there is new evidence that the risk of potentially life-threatening internal bleeding from regular aspirin use increases with age. The task force, a panel of 16 independent experts in disease prevention appointed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also said evidence was insufficient to say that low-dose aspirin use reduces the occurrence or death due to colorectal cancer.

  • Heisman Watch: With marquee games ahead, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III is big factor in race

    Through six games, Kenneth Walker III leads the nation with 913 rushing yards.

  • Ella Travolta Celebrates 'Hero' Dad John Travolta on Father-Daughter Day: 'I Love You So Much'

    John Travolta shared daughter Ella, 21, with his late wife Kelly Preston

  • Pritzker signs bill to protect hairstyles at schools

    A measure that prohibits Illinois schools from issuing policies on hairstyles associated with race or ethnicity will soon be state law.

  • Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

    Like many Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Dona Sue Bissey has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on social media. Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months' imprisonment. Prosecutors have argued that a rioter's statements, in person or on social media, should be considered when fashioning an appropriate sentence.

  • Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner determines

    Her official cause of death was disclosed Tuesday — after her manner of death was ruled homicide — amid the weekslong manhunt for Brian Laundrie, Petito's fiancé.

  • Israel says it will keep Golan as Assad's fortunes, U.S. views shift

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel will keep the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in a 1967 war, even if international views on Damascus change, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday. In 2019, then U.S. President Donald Trump broke with other world powers by recognising Israel as sovereign on the Golan Heights, which it annexed in 1981 in a move not recognised internationally. Bennett's remarks came as the current U.S. administration hedges on the Golan's legal status and some U.S.-allied Arab states ease their shunning https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/arabs-ease-assads-isolation-us-looks-elsewhere-2021-10-10 of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over his handling of a decade-old civil war.

  • Ohio police probed after man screaming 'I'm paraplegic' dragged from car

    An investigation is launched into why Ohio officers pulled out the man as he called for help.

  • MSNBC’s Joy Reid Shreds Anti-Vax Eric Clapton for ‘Co-Opting the History of Actually Oppressed People’

    The "ReidOut" host labeled him Monday night's "Absolute Worst" in a segment

  • Drunk man who launched 'disgusting' sexual assault on woman in hot tub on New Year's Eve is jailed

    Paul Gregory, 25, from Swanley, Kent, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot put out a list of building safety ‘scofflaws.’ Only 98 properties are on it.

    Chicago’s new “scofflaw list” of 98 unsafe buildings excludes hundreds of properties where city officials found life-threatening housing violations, an investigation by the Tribune and the Better Government Association has found. The criteria for the list — designed largely to shame property owners into action — leave out many buildings the city has taken to court over safety problems as well ...

  • Olivia Jade Giannulli Says She's Learned to Get Less 'Offended' Since the College Admissions Scandal

    Two years after the celeb-studded college admissions scandal that rocked the nation, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s influencer daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to the spotlight. The influencer-turned-infamous public figure is back for a shot at public redemption on Dancing with the Stars, and Olivia Jade tells us in a new interview that she’s […]

  • LA extends deadline for school employee vaccinations amid staffing shortage

    The Los Angeles school district has extended its deadline for staff to get the COVID vaccine from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.Why it matters: The second-largest school district in the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has struggled to fill thousands of vacancies, including teachers, counselors and maintenance staff, per the Los Angeles Times. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne in five employees remained unvaccinate

  • John Oliver Crafts Perfect Meme For Aging Relatives Who Share BS On Social Media

    The "Last Week Tonight" host shows how the problem is even bigger than most people realize.