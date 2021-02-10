Twitter says Trump is banned forever — even if he runs for president again

Taylor Hatmaker
As the second impeachment trial of his presidency unfolds, there's another bit of bad news for the former president. In a new interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal gave the decisive word on how the company would handle Trump's Twitter account long-term.

Responding to a question about what would happen if Trump ran again and was elected to office, Segal didn't mince words.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform — whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official," Segal said.

"Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

Twitter banned Trump from its platform one month ago citing concerns about the "risk of further incitement of violence." Trump's role in instigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol ultimately sealed his fate on his platform of choice, where he'd spent four years rallying his followers, amplifying conspiracies and lambasting his critics.

Twitter permanently bans President Trump

    Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument. Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point. "There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying." Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote. But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" How bad is Bruce Castor's presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it. "There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying!" pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Georgia prosecutors reportedly open criminal investigation into Trump call