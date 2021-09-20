Twitter said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit accusing the company of misleading shareholders about user engagement.

The proposed settlement seeks to end a lawsuit initially filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in 2016 by Twitter investor Doris Shenwick that claimed Twitter leadership — including CEO Jack Dorsey, former CEO Richard Costolo, and board member Evan Williams — knowingly deceived investors about the company's growth prospects.

ELON MUSK TWEETS BIDEN IS 'SLEEPING' FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL SPACEX LAUNCH

In a press release, Twitter said the company would make the deal "without any admission, concession or finding of any fault, liability or wrongdoing by the Company or any defendant." The defendants also deny all wrongdoing and improper actions.

Under the proposed deal, Twitter will pay the sum from the cash on hand. Financial information released by the company for the second quarter of 2021, which ended June 30, showed Twitter had roughly 4.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company also had nearly $4.5 billion in short-term investments.

If the court approves the settlement, Twitter will make a note of the charge in the third quarter and pay it during the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Jury selection for the case was originally slated for Monday, but U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar pushed it back until the end of November during a hearing on Sept. 17.

The settlement proposed by Twitter needs approval from the court.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Twitter, Social Media, Big Tech, lawsuit

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: Twitter seeks to pay $809.5 million to investors to settle shareholder lawsuit