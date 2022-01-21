Twitter Seeks Senior Crypto Role on Heels of NFT Verification Announcement

“Want to help shape the future of crypto at Twitter?” asks Tess Rinearson, Twitter’s crypto engineering lead, in a Friday tweet.

The role – “Senior Product Manager, Crypto,” according to a job listing posted this week – has a special focus on “creator monetization.”

“In this capacity, we’ll be looking closely at NFTs and NFT tooling, membership tokens, DAOs and more!” the post reads, referring to non-fungible tokens and decentralized autonomous organizations.

The announcement comes as Twitter ventures further into the realm of Web 3, perhaps to the chagrin of founder Jack Dorsey, an avowed bitcoin maximalist.

Twitter launched its dedicated crypto team in November, weeks before Dorsey left Twitter’s helm to focus on Square (later renamed Block), another company he founded.

Yesterday, the company rolled out NFT verification services to those who pay $3 a month for its Twitter Blue service.

Rinearson hails from the world of blockchain interoperability, having previously worked at Tendermint, the team that launched the Cosmos network.

Notably, the Twitter job post lists collaboration with Bluesky, the company’s decentralized social media initiative, as one of the senior product manager’s expected responsibilities.