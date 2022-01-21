Twitter Seeks Senior Crypto Role on Heels of NFT Verification Announcement

Zack Seward
·1 min read

“Want to help shape the future of crypto at Twitter?” asks Tess Rinearson, Twitter’s crypto engineering lead, in a Friday tweet.

The role – “Senior Product Manager, Crypto,” according to a job listing posted this week – has a special focus on “creator monetization.”

“In this capacity, we’ll be looking closely at NFTs and NFT tooling, membership tokens, DAOs and more!” the post reads, referring to non-fungible tokens and decentralized autonomous organizations.

The announcement comes as Twitter ventures further into the realm of Web 3, perhaps to the chagrin of founder Jack Dorsey, an avowed bitcoin maximalist.

Twitter launched its dedicated crypto team in November, weeks before Dorsey left Twitter’s helm to focus on Square (later renamed Block), another company he founded.

Yesterday, the company rolled out NFT verification services to those who pay $3 a month for its Twitter Blue service.

Rinearson hails from the world of blockchain interoperability, having previously worked at Tendermint, the team that launched the Cosmos network.

Notably, the Twitter job post lists collaboration with Bluesky, the company’s decentralized social media initiative, as one of the senior product manager’s expected responsibilities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polygon Loses 11% Despite Launching on FTX, Bitfinex Thanks To Bitcoin

    Although the altcoin has taken a severe hit, it is performing considerably better, compared to other top 15 coins in the market.

  • A New Era for Fashion PR? The Frntal Launches With Digital-first Solutions, New NFT Marketplace

    The platform will represent young, contemporary brands offering them access to a centralized online press room, blockchain technology and a direct-to-consumer marketplace.

  • E-Commerce Mercado Libre Invests in Two Crypto Companies

    The largest e-commerce company in Latin America by market capitalization announced investments in Mercado Bitcoin and Paxos.

  • CNBC’s Jim Kramer Warn Investors to be Careful of Dogecoin

    Dogecoin is down by more than 10% since the start of the year, with the broader market losing hundreds of billions of dollars during that period.

  • Crypto Is in Turmoil as Russia Eyes a Ban on Bitcoin

    A Russian ban on Bitcoin would deal a blow, but other forces are pressuring the crypto space. Bitcoin's next stop down could be $33,000.

  • 2 Unstoppable Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

    One thing investors learned in 2021 is that cryptocurrency is far more than a passing fad. Bitcoin, the king of the cryptocurrencies, is down 10% over the past month, and social media crowd-pleaser Shiba Inu, which gained 40,000% in 2021, is down over 10% over the past month. My top two picks for 2022 are Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

  • Ex-Goldman Bond Trader Builds a $5.6 Billion Crypto Behemoth

    (Bloomberg) -- Plenty of people wish they had bought crypto early, when it was still little more than a curiosity.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessFormer Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bond trader Dan Mo

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Bitcoin Slumps? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Why Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Dogecoin All Plunged Today

    The cryptocurrency industry is taking a hard hit in trading on Friday, and there doesn't seem to be any end in sight to the sell-off. Every major cryptocurrency has been down double digits at some point today, and some smaller cryptocurrencies, known as altcoins, are down 20% or more. In the past 24 hours, as of 11 a.m. ET, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) had fallen as much as 19%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had dropped 16.4%, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) had tumbled 16.3%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was off 11.8%.

  • NFT scammers made off with $1.3 million in solana after a 'rug pull' despite the project creators being vetted

    The creators of "Big Daddy Ape Club" NFTs took 9,136 solana from would-be collectors despite being vetted by a verification company, Decrypt reported.

  • Crypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessBitcoin tumbled in an extended selloff for cryptocurrencies, falling past $38,000 to its lowest level in six months.The largest token sank as much as

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Skyrocket 1,000% (or More) by 2026

    The competitive advantages and differentiation offered by this crypto trio could send them to the moon.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Crash in 2022

    If you think the stock market has been kind to investors since the March 2020 bottom, take a gander at how handsomely cryptocurrency investors have been rewarded. Seemingly everything worked for crypto investors last year, including buying into blockchain projects that promoted decentralized applications, decentralized finance, and the metaverse. Below are three cryptocurrencies with a common theme that could crash in 2022.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the first blockchain-powered smart contracts platform, and it has evolved into the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), software that runs on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. Ethereum is also the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with $147 billion invested on the platform. Not surprisingly, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% in the last three years.

  • Shiba Inu: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was a dream come true for some investors last year. This young cryptocurrency surged 45,000,000% over the 12 months. Today, whether you own Shiba Inu or not, you might be wondering whether there's more potential for gains ahead -- or whether the Shiba Inu story is over.

  • Cardano-Based Decentralized Exchange SundaeSwap Off to Rocky Start

    Since the launch users have complained on Twitter, Discord and Telegram that they have not received their tokens after swapping Cardano's ADA tokens for SUNDAE.

  • Why Ethereum Whales Could Be Diversifying to MATIC, LINK

    While the larger mood seemed to be turning slightly bullish for the top assets Ethereum whales presented a curious sentiment.

  • In 2022, 98% Crypto Holders Are Going To Double Down on Digital Assets

    In fact, more women than men are looking forward to buying crypto this year as opposed to the current status, which is twice.

  • Will Solana Pass Cardano as the Top Ethereum Threat Again?

    Solana and Cardano have been jockeying for position in a tight race over the past three months. They can both win this particular race.

  • Fireblocks introduces access to Solana for more than 800 institutional customers

    Fireblocks has today announced support for SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, on its institutionally-focused digital asset platform.