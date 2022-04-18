Twitter shareholders could revolt: Turley

Good Morning America

John Travolta had his family by his side for Easter. The "Grease" actor, 68, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday of him alongside daughter Ella and son Benjamin as they celebrated the holiday. In the wholesome video, Travolta and Ella, 22, hold a stuffed animal bunny wearing a pink bow while Benjamin, 11, holds Mac-N-Cheese, the dog he adopted after it was featured at the 2022 Oscars.