Twitter shares down over 2% in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

  • FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and stock prices are shown above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York
  • Screengrab of permanently suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump
1 / 2

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and stock prices are shown above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York
Ira Iosebashvili

By Ira Iosebashvili

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Twitter were down more than 2% in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently suspending U.S. President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Shares of the stock recently traded at $50.20, down 2.4% from the closing price.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, following the siege of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters, and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.

(Reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

