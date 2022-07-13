Twitter Shares Still Reflect Hope Deal With Musk Gets Done

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeran Wittenstein
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has been put through the wringer by Elon Musk over the past few months. But some investors are still holding onto the stock in hopes that the deal debacle will end favorably.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While Twitter plunged further below Musk’s $54.20 bid this week after the billionaire said he wants out of the deal, the shares are still pricing in the possibility that the two sides can agree on a transaction at a lower price. Analysts at MKM Partners said Monday the stock could fall as low as $24 if investors conclude the acquisition won’t happen at all. That would imply a further 30% drop from Tuesday’s $34.06 close.

“We still think that there would be a likely scenario for a decent settlement between the parties for the deal to complete,” said Jean-Francois Comte, managing partner at merger arbitrage firm Lutetia Capital. “The discount could range between 3% and 20%,” based on outcomes of similar situations in the past, said Comte, who holds a small position in Twitter.

One sign that some traders aren’t giving up: Even after Musk said he’s abandoning the $44 billion deal, prompting Twitter to sue him, shares are holding up better than peers in this year’s tech rout. Twitter is down 21%, compared with 51% for Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and a whopping 70% for Snap Inc.

Hindenburg Research said in a tweet Wednesday it has “accumulated a significant long position in shares of Twitter,” sending Twitter’s stock up as much as 7.2% in early trading.

Many investors who specialize in merger arbitrage have long believed that Musk’s ultimate goal is to own Twitter, and that his maneuvering over the past few months has been aimed at getting a lower price. There are now various ways the drama could end, from a lightning-quick trial to a protracted court battle or a settlement with a lower price.

Twitter still “could be a good bet,” said Julian Klymochko, founder and chief executive officer of Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., an investment firm which runs an arbitrage fund. There’s a 40% probability that the deal gets done at a discount and a 10% chance it closes at the original acquisition price, Klymochko said on Tuesday before Twitter filed its suit against Musk.

To be sure, some analysts are now taking the deal out of the equation entirely. “We are now valuing the business on standalone fundamentals,” Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion said, slashing his price target to $30 from $54.20. “The path to resolution looks nebulous.”

Even so, Musk’s latest move hasn’t prompted any downgrades, with the vast majority on Wall Street -- 32 of the 37 analysts tracked by Bloomberg -- rating the stock a hold.

“We maintain our neutral/high risk rating given the continued potential of a transaction,” Citi analyst Ronald Josey wrote in a note, while cutting his target to $36 from $54.20 “to be more in-line with peers.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. have slumped 95% from their peak in January 2021, reducing its market value to $3 billion from $49 billion. The fitness equipment maker that rose in popularity during lockdowns is trying to turn its business around as demand drops sharply. The company announced plans on Tuesday to cease in-house manufacturing and rely solely on partners for production, marking one of the most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs. Shares of Peloton were trading 3.5% lower on Wednesday.

Top Tech Stories

  • Alphabet Inc.’s Google plans to slow hiring for the remainder of the year in the face of a potential economic recession, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said Tuesday in an email to staff.

  • Twitter Inc. sued Elon Musk over his abandoned $44 billion takeover bid, accusing the billionaire of having buyer’s remorse after his fortune declined. After Twitter filed its suit Tuesday, Musk tweeted, “Oh the irony lol.”

  • Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day sale is luring bargain hunters looking to stock up on pantry items and cheap electronics despite a dearth of deals.

  • Mubadala Investment Co. is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress Investment Group from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.

  • China approved its third batch of new games this year, but Tencent Holdings Ltd. again failed to make the list, which traders watch to gauge Beijing’s intentions for the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena.

  • UK financial technology startup Zepz, parent of WorldRemit, has struggled with its accounts and turnover in its senior ranks prior to a potential initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Cybozu Inc., a Japanese provider of enterprise software, will pay out a special allowance to employees around the world to help them deal with sustained inflation.

(Adds Hindenburg Research’s position in company in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Most U.S. small businesses worry recession is coming - Goldman survey

    Some 93% of small business owners are worried that the United States will enter a recession in the next six months, a survey released by Goldman Sachs showed on Wednesday, with a majority of firms saying the country was headed in the wrong direction. In the same survey a year ago, with increased vaccinations promising an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses were more optimistic and 67% said the United States was headed in the right direction. Some 78% of small business owners said the economy has got worse in the past three months, with only 5% saying it had improved.

  • Twitter Shares Sink, With Legal Battle Ahead as Elon Musk Walks Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares fell Monday after Elon Musk walked away from his $44 billion deal to buy the company, setting the scene for a disruptive legal battle.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoThe shares clo

  • Germany’s climate plan: More bike lanes, but no auto speed limit even as fuel costs remain high

    Germany unveiled a package of climate measures it thinks can close the emissions gap in transport and housing as part of the plan to hit carbon neutral by 2045.

  • Raymond James initiates Bath & Body Works stock coverage with $45 price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analyst expectations for Bath & Body Works.

  • What Is Illumina, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Share Price Doing?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Illumina, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ILMN ). The company's stock saw...

  • Apple hovers above competition even as smartphone market stumbles, sources say

    The global smartphone market may be in the toilet, but the iPhone 13 continues to sell well, and Apple Inc is expecting its upcoming iPhone 14 to do even better at launch. Apple's slightly higher expectations for the forthcoming iPhone 14 underscore a growing belief among Wall Street analysts that the Cupertino, California company's sales are likely to hold up better than the broader smartphone industry if major economies enter a recession. Apple, which reports its fiscal third quarter earnings on July 28, conveyed its expectations to suppliers in initial forecasts as it carries out trial production of the iPhone 14, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk to force him to seal the deal

    Twitter followed through on its promise to force Elon Musk to buy the company, suing the SpaceX and Tesla CEO in a Delaware court on Tuesday. The company's board doubled down last week after Musk's legal team sent Twitter a letter stating his intentions to withdraw from the deal. Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor tweeted that the company remained "committed" to closing the deal at the terms the two parties previously agreed to and signaled Twitter's intentions to "pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement."

  • After Failed Sale, Kohl's Tries Something New In Its Stores

    Higher interest rates, stumbling earnings and a slowing economy have thrown a monkey wrench in retailer Kohl's plans to sell itself, forcing the company to piviot in a new direction. Kohl's had been shopping for buyers for the department store this spring, as activist investors pushed for the move. The frontrunner to purchase Kohl's was Franchise Group Inc.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter are facing a complicated legal battle. Here are 5 ways it could end

    With Musk trying to get out of his multibillion-dollar Twitter deal, experts agree that both parties now face a complicated path ahead

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk for trying to abandon $44 billion deal

    Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday seeking to force the Tesla CEO To buy the social network for $44 billion.

  • Inflation Data Aren’t the Fed’s Biggest Problem Anymore

    Twitter asks Delaware Court of Chancery to enforce Musk deal, Google is latest tech giant to slow hiring in 2022, Heathrow’s passenger limits are another sign of the travel times, and other news to start your day.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA V

  • Stocks Slide as Eye-Popping CPI Boosts Fed Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped and bond yields surged after a shockingly hot US inflation reading roiled markets around the globe, bolstering bets the Federal Reserve could get even more aggressive with rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]