Twitter Shuts Down Account Posting All Of Trump's Truth Social Messages

Twitter has shut down an account posting all of Donald Trump’s Truth Social messages for violating its rules.

The profile claimed the account @PresTrumpTS joined Twitter last month, but it appeared to be only days old when Twitter took action against it.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter last year because of his role in in the 2021 insurrection. The company has a policy also barring banned users from dodging restrictions by ducking to other accounts.

Truth Social messages from Trump, permanently banned from Twitter, were all being posted for a short time on Twitter. (Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter)

Trump had also regularly been posting messages on the Twitter account of his aide Liz Harrington. She announced earlier this week, however, that she was leaving Twitter for Truth Social because “Twitter is a terrible website that is beyond fixing.”

But Harrington is still posting Truth Social messages ... on Twitter. So apparently not so “terrible,” after all, critics smirked.

I will soon no longer be posting on Twitter. This is a terrible website that is beyond fixing.



TRUTH will soon be available to everyone when its web application launches.



Be sure to follow me there @realLizUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/snZ79Ym3Rv — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 17, 2022

Why aren't you gone yethttps://t.co/6T3qqMNdet — la bibliotequetress (@biblioteq_tress) May 19, 2022

“Such a big week we had to tweet about it to reach an audience” 🤣😂 — We’reDoingBetterAmerica (@LearnThinkVote) May 19, 2022

Banned users have tested the Twitter waters lately, emboldened by Elon Musk’s deal to buy the company (which appears far less certain now). Trump allies Roger Stone and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell — both banned by Twitter — recently tried to start up new Twitter accounts, but were quickly shut down.

Last weekend, a Trump account labeled as a parody briefly appeared on Twitter with messages that sounded just like Trump. It was hailed by some followers as the former president’s return — but was quickly taken down by Twitter.

