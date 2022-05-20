Twitter Shuts Down Account Posting All Of Trump's Truth Social Messages

Twitter Shuts Down Account Posting All Of Trump's Truth Social Messages
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Twitter has shut down an account posting all of Donald Trump’s Truth Social messages for violating its rules.

The profile claimed the account @PresTrumpTS joined Twitter last month, but it appeared to be only days old when Twitter took action against it.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter last year because of his role in in the 2021 insurrection. The company has a policy also barring banned users from dodging restrictions by ducking to other accounts.

Truth Social messages from Trump, permanently banned from Twitter, were all being posted for a short time on Twitter. (Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter)
Truth Social messages from Trump, permanently banned from Twitter, were all being posted for a short time on Twitter. (Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter)

Truth Social messages from Trump, permanently banned from Twitter, were all being posted for a short time on Twitter. (Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter)

Twitter shuts down Trump's Truth Social messages posted to Twitter account. (Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter)
Twitter shuts down Trump's Truth Social messages posted to Twitter account. (Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter)

Twitter shuts down Trump's Truth Social messages posted to Twitter account. (Photo: Screen Shot/Twitter)

Trump had also regularly been posting messages on the Twitter account of his aide Liz Harrington. She announced earlier this week, however, that she was leaving Twitter for Truth Social because “Twitter is a terrible website that is beyond fixing.”

But Harrington is still posting Truth Social messages ... on Twitter. So apparently not so “terrible,” after all, critics smirked.

Banned users have tested the Twitter waters lately, emboldened by Elon Musk’s deal to buy the company (which appears far less certain now). Trump allies Roger Stone and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell — both banned by Twitter — recently tried to start up new Twitter accounts, but were quickly shut down.

Last weekend, a Trump account labeled as a parody briefly appeared on Twitter with messages that sounded just like Trump. It was hailed by some followers as the former president’s return — but was quickly taken down by Twitter.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories