Twitter to start removing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

BARBARA ORTUTAY

Twitter said Wednesday that it will begin removing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations from its site.

It listed among posts that will removed as those including false claims that the virus is not real, debunked claims about the effects of receiving the vaccine and baseless claims that suggest that immunizations are used to harm or control people.

Twitter said in a blog post that it will start enforcing the new policy next week. If people send tweets in violation of the rules, they will be required to delete them before they are able to tweet again. Before the offending tweet is removed, Twitter will hide it from view.

Twitter said that starting early next year, it may also label tweets that advance “unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines” but that may not merit a removal under the new rules.

The new policy comes as the U.S. is beginning to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations in the largest immunization campaign in the country's history. Vaccinations in other countries are also under way.

This while large swaths of people are hesitant about immunizations, and anti-vaccination groups and individuals peddle conspiracies on social media.

Facebook and YouTube have also announced they will remove misinformation about the vaccines.

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. passed a staggering 300,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, with about 2,400 people now dying per day on average.

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • AdSystem1 | Search Ads

    The Real Cost Of Coolsculpting May Surprise Many

    Wanting to eliminate fat without surgery? The cost of fat removal may be more affordable than you think. Look for CoolSculpting offers near you.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • New York City cathedral shooter ‘planned to take hostages’

    Luis Vasquez allegedly wrote manifesto calling on US institutions to give money to Latin American countries

  • QAnon believers spread false claims about COVID-19 vaccine touted by Trump 

    The fact that President Trump, QAnon’s hero, claims credit for developing the vaccines hasn’t impeded the spread of negative rumors about them. 

  • AdTaco Relish

    Ways You're Ruining Your Home Without Knowing It

    Sometimes, certain cleaning methods actually do more harm than good. Keep reading to learn more about what not to do around your home.

  • Biden White House Official Labels Republicans ‘F***ers’ before Calling for Unity

    The incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon, called for unity and compromise in politics while labeling Republicans "a bunch of f***ers" in a Wednesday interview with Glamour magazine.O'Malley Dillon was campaign manager for Texas progressive Beto O'Rourke in the Democratic primaries, before joining the Biden team as campaign manager in March. In the Glamour interview, O'Malley Dillon said Biden was "able to connect" with voters over a "sense of unity.""In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that," O'Malley Dillon said. "From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."O'Malley Dillon also stated that in politics "compromise is a good thing," and that compromise "feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board."The comments come amid negotiations in Congress over a new coronavirus relief package. Negotiations have been deadlocked since the summer, and Majority Leader McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would not recess for Christmas until a deal is reached.

  • Two ex-ministers snub judge after being charged over Beirut blast

    Two former Lebanese ministers charged with negligence over a huge explosion at Beirut port in August that killed 200 people snubbed a judge on Wednesday by not turning up for questioning. Judge Fadi Sawan charged three former ministers and the caretaker prime minister last week, sparking fierce debate about whether he had the authority to charge the politicians in a nation still seeking answers about the devastating blast. Ali Hassan Khalil, a former finance minister, and Ghazi Zeaiter, a former public works minister, who were both charged, said they had not been officially informed of Wednesday's session, which protocol demanded.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • AdPost Fun

    Remember MASH? What Even Die Hard Fans Don't Know

    Keep reading to learn which scene took the show right off the air and more facts about the show!

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Biden announces former rival Pete Buttigieg as pick for secretary of transportation

    At an event on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden announced former South Bend, Indiana Mayor and former Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary approved by the Senate.

  • Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 2 soldiers in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military said Tuesday that two soldiers were killed by Indian fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, the military blamed India for violating a cease-fire in the village of Bagsar along the borderline that separates Kashmir between Pakistan and India. It said Pakistan returned fire and claimed there were troop casualties on the Indian side.

  • AdDoithouses

    Healthy Foods You Should Start Eating

    These superfoods will keep your heart in tip-top shape

  • Chinese students have cooled on US. Could Biden change that?

    Chinese students’ numbers in the U.S. have leveled off after years of double-digit growth. Could Biden administration policies reverse the trend?

  • Trump's Palm Beach neighbours in bid to stop president moving to Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump's neighbours in Florida are taking legal action to prevent him from moving permanently to his Mar-a-Lago beach residence after leaving office next month. The neighbours this week sent a letter to town officials and the US Secret Service, urging them to inform the president that he would not be allowed to move to his hotel in Mar-a-Lago full time, so as to “avoid an embarrassing situation” when he is forced out at a later date. They cite an agreement Mr Trump signed in 1993 when he sought to turn what had been a private residence into a social club. Club members who wished to stay at Mar-a-Lago could do so for no more than seven days at a time for three nonconsecutive weeks. Mr Trump bought Mar-a-Lago, a 118-room mansion built in the 1920s, for $7million in 1985. In 1995, he converted the home into a private club in a bid to generate revenue. For years, residents have complained about traffic caused by the president’s more than 30 trips to the club since 2017. They have also claimed its flagpole is in violation of local height restrictions. The letter, seen by the Washington Post, was penned by a lawyer for the DeMoss family, which made its fortune selling life insurance.

  • Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urges career staffers to 'be the resistance'

    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has clashed with the career employees at the department she has led for the last four years, but she had a request for them in a department-wide meeting Tuesday addressing the shift to the incoming Biden administration. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," she said, according to a recording of the virtual meeting obtained by Politico. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what's right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always."DeVos has blamed agency bureaucrats for getting in the way of her policy initiatives, and "political appointees at the Education Department also sought to investigate and punish career employees who they suspected of leaking information to the press," Politico notes. She told Reason magazine in the fall that the Education Department "has caused more problems than it solved." So it's not clear what kind of "resistance" she hopes those employees put up to President-elect Joe Biden's to-be-named education secretary. The Education Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment on the remark.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • AdDailyChoices

    At 89, Clint Eastwood Drives This Modest Car

    While most stars do whatever they can to impress, there are some who like to stay a little more low-key. See what some of our favorite celebs drive.

  • India arrests dozens over call centre 'drug cartel' scam

    The suspects, who targeted Americans, took more than $14m from their victims, Delhi Police say.

  • With eye on Iran, Israel tests missile defense system

    Israel's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it conducted a series of successful live fire drills with its multi-range missile-defense system, providing protection against threats posed by arch-enemy Iran and its proxies along Israel's northern and southern borders. Defense officials said it was the first time they have conducted an integrated test bringing together the various components of the country's “multilayer” missile defense. Moshe Patel, head of Israel’s Middle Defense Organization, said the drill “demonstrated a multi-layered approach to dealing with threats” that incorporates all three systems.

  • Canada PM hopes for good news soon about fate of two detainees in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he hoped for good news soon about two citizens who have been held in China for the last two years in what Ottawa has described as a case of hostage diplomacy. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Asked by Global News whether he thought there would be good news for the men's families before the New Year, Trudeau replied: "I certainly hope so."

  • AdMusic-Oholics

    Untold Details About the 1969 Altamont Festival

    It was supposed to be the Rolling Stones’ ‘Woodstock’, but it symbolized anything but peace. A look back at the 1969 Altamont fesitval

  • ‘People are angry!’: Trump turns on Mitch McConnell after key ally finally endorses Biden

    President shared a news article that featured comments suggesting Mr McConnell isn’t a patriot because his wife is Asian

  • Azar says Trump administration negotiating to buy more Pfizer vaccines after passing on earlier offer

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Wednesday that U.S. officials "are engaged in active negotiations" with Pfizer to purchase more of the company's COVID-19 vaccines, per Politico. The comment seemingly backs up an earlier report from The New York Times, in which anonymous sources familiar with the matter said the same thing.The Trump administration this summer reportedly turned down an offer to expand on the initial order to buy more than 100 million vaccine doses, and Pfizer went on to strike agreements with other governments, including the European Union. That raised some questions stateside, though it seems the administration was hedging its bets since several other vaccine candidates have appeared promising, as well.The shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first rolled out in the U.S., however, and there is widespread confidence in its efficacy and safety, so it seems the White House is working to enhance its supply after all. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem

  • Suspect arrested in shooting that left 3 dead at Texas car dealership, building

    The accused gunman, who was unidentified by police, was charged with capital murder and held at Tarrant County Jail with a $1 million bond.