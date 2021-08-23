Twitter Stock Fluttering Between Bulls and Bears

TipRanks
·4 min read

It’s understandable why some believe the recent Twitter (TWTR) stock makes no sense. After all, the social media platform operator did post strong results for the preceding quarter. Not only that, it’s moving ahead with its non-advertising monetization plans. I am bearish on this stock.

Twitter's monetization plans could pave the way for the company to deliver materially higher earnings in the coming years. In turn, this may help to sustain and grow its valuation. Yet investors, by-and-large, see it another way.

The crowd’s take is that Twitter will disappoint in the quarters ahead. That will be due either to activity on its platform making an unexpected drop, or from its monetization efforts failing to move the earnings needle.

So, in a battle between contrarian bulls, and bearish masses, who’s right and who’s wrong? For now, it's just as likely to stumble instead of to prove its skeptics wrong. In short, the stock appears primed to continue on its current downward trajectory in the near-term. (See Twitter stock charts on TipRanks)

Market Wrong about Twitter Stock?

Looking at the details, it’s clear why investors bullish on this stock believe that the prevailing sentiment is all wrong. Why? First, based on its most recent results, Twitter may seem set to meet or beat expectations in the coming quarters.

For the quarter ending June 30, the company slightly beat earnings per share, or EPS projections (8 cents actual versus 7 cents consensus). Revenue also came in higher than expected ($1.19 billion vs. $1.06 billion).

Secondly, the improvement to its outlook also seemingly bolsters the case for TWTR stock. Next quarter, the company expects sales of between $1.22 billion and $1.3 billion, an improvement from prior estimates of $1.17 billion.

Lastly, Twitter has a strong non-ad monetization strategy of creating revenue streams for services. Those who are bullish on the stock believe the company’s user, revenue, and earnings growth will continue to exceed expectations over the next five years.

Why the Bears May be Right on Twitter Stock

The bull case mentioned above may seem thorough and well thought out. Yet that doesn’t mean the bear case won’t be the one that plays out anyway.

Why? Twitter's revenue and user growth may have beaten expectations this quarter. Yet there’s no guarantee this will repeat itself in the quarters ahead. As the company is still valued on it delivering above-average growth, with its forward P/E, or price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99x, any sort of disappointment could result in a big move lower. That is, if investors decide to reassess its valuation.

Also, it’s still too early to determine whether Twitter’s monetization strategy will pay off, much less pay off in a way that results in its earnings becoming substantially higher than where they are today.

Putting it simply, despite its recent pullback, you can argue that this remains a situation where the upside potential is already factored in, with the stock having more to lose on dashed expectations, and less to gain if it meets/beats expectations.

What Analysts are Saying about TWTR Stock

According to TipRanks, TWTR stock has a consensus rating of Hold. Out of 22 analyst ratings, 7 rate it a Buy, 13 analysts rate it a Hold, and 2 analysts rate it a Sell.

As for price targets, the average Twitter price target is $74 per share, implying around 18.36% in upside from today’s prices. Analyst price targets range from a low of $54 per share, to a high of $90 per share.

Bottom Line on Twitter Stock

With its monetization strategy, and its higher-than-expected growth in the coming quarters, those long Twitter shares may be basing their bullishness on more than just hope and hype.

Yet while their take is well-thought out, that doesn’t mean it will play out as expected. Instead, the bearish take (which is more popular among investors right now) could prevail.

The company’s growth could slow down in the quarters ahead. Also, the above-mentioned monetization strategy could fail to deliver the types of earnings growth needed to sustain and grow the stock at its current price levels (around $62.52 per share).

It may be tempting to go contrarian, and “buy the dip” with TWTR stock. Yet, with the risk that it could sink lower due to further disappointment, this might not be a situation where the skeptics are proven wrong; instead, the bulls could be vindicated.

Disclosure: Thomas Niel held no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce, Best Buy, Dollar General, HP, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Retailers including Best Buy, Ulta, Dollar General, and Gap report second-quarter earnings. Plus, the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Symposium, PMIs, and more data.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Stocks, Futures Climb on Dip Buying; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose Monday along with U.S. futures as traders took advantage of last week’s selloff while keeping a wary eye on risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory crackdown. The dollar fell.The Stoxx 600 Europe index was on track for its biggest jump in a month, with retailers heading the advance after a report of a takeover bid for J. Sainsbury Plc sent the grocer’s shares up more than 6%. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares posted one of its biggest

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • Here's My Favorite Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

    The older I get, the more appealing dividend stocks are. There are plenty of alternatives that provide great dividends and strong growth potential. Here's my favorite dividend stock to buy right now.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    Cathie Wood was the darling of Wall Street last year as her ARK funds smashed the returns of the overall market. Let's find out why they think you should take a hard look at Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Will Healy (Twilio): Twilio has become one of the more significant holdings in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF and two other ARK Invest funds.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Dividend investing is something that must be done with care and great deliberation. […]

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • Here's Why These 3 Low-Priced Growth Stocks Are Better Than Penny Stocks

    It's better to buy shares of companies with great long-term prospects than to hope for good luck trading questionable opportunities.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week on the acquisition plans. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth

  • Three Things That Tell Me Lordstown Motors Is in Deep Trouble

    With the founder gone, those left behind are scrambling to turn what's left into a real business.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • This Growth Stock Could Triple by 2026

    After that massive run, it's natural to wonder how much higher Sea can rise. Sea Limited operates across seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, an area with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More specifically, Sea is a holding company that owns three distinct businesses, each of which hits on a major secular trend.

  • 3 Retail Stocks With Juicy Dividends You Can Buy Right Now

    Investors win big with stocks that offer potential for capital appreciation and tempting shareholder payouts.