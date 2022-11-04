Twitter sued by staff as Elon Musk begins mass sackings - live updates

Elon Musk Twitter takeover mass sackings lawsuit California - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Twitter has been sued by staff members as Elon Musk begins a programme of sweeping job cuts today.

The billionaire plans to sack 3,700 employees – around half the company’s workforce – as he tries to cut costs following his troubled $44bn (£38bn) takeover.

But workers have filed a class-action lawsuit in San Francisco saying the lack of notice over the sackings is in violation of federal and California law.

Twitter is set to inform affected workers of their fate by 4pm UK time today. However, the company’s offices are temporarily closed and some workers have already had their email access cut off.

An internal memo said: “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.

“We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success going forward.”

07:48 AM

Ping An piles pressure on HSBC to deepen cost cuts

HSBC Ping An - Bertha Wang/Bloomberg

HSBC's biggest shareholder Ping An has called on the lender to deepen cost cuts and adopt an open attitude to boost returns in its first public rebuke.

Huang Yong, chairman of the Chinese insurance giant, said HSBC should "adopt an open attitude by studying the relevant suggestions carefully and prudently and incorporating constructive views into its prioritised agenda, rather than attempting to simply bypass and reject them".

He added that the bank must be "much more aggressive in radically reducing its costs".

Ping An is ramping up the pressure on HSBC after calling on the lender to spin off its operations in China.

HSBC's shares plunged last month after it gave a cautious outlook and reported higher-than-expected charges on loan losses in the third quarter. It has also announced the departure of chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson.

07:09 AM

Twitter is 'clowntown of politics and toadyism'

Some workers are sharing their thoughts on Twitter's new owner...

Honestly happy to be laid off but the veil of @elonmusk is pierced. As messy as Twitter was pre-elon, it is a veritable clowntown of politics and toadyism and psychological abuse now. Afraid to get in my Tesla with what I learned this week. — Kushal Dave (@krave) November 4, 2022

06:57 AM

Twitter staff cut off from emails

Twitter staff are set to learn whether they've survived the cull by 4pm UK time.

Those who are losing their jobs will receive an email to their personal account, while those who are staying on will get a message via their work email.

But several workers have said they've already been shut out of their email and Slack accounts before getting official confirmation that they've lots their jobs.

Workers have set up support groups online and published layoff guides for affected colleauges.

Has it already started? Happy layoff eve! pic.twitter.com/0AcaQjGJvm — Rumman Chowdhury (@ruchowdh) November 4, 2022

06:50 AM

Good morning

Twitter workers are suing Elon Musk as the company begins a programme of mass sackings.

The billionaire has started swinging the axe as he plans to sack 3,7000 workers – or roughly half the workforce.

But employees have filed a class-action lawsuit, saying the lack of notice for the sackings is in violation of federal and state law.

Twitter's offices are temporarily closed and some workers have reported that their access to company email and Slack has already been cut off.

