Twitter suspends account for new Trump communications platform
A Twitter page made for Trump's latest venture was quickly shut down, Chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel reports
A Twitter page made for Trump's latest venture was quickly shut down, Chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel reports
Sheriff’s department asks: ‘What would a thief want with 100 Covid-19 vaccines that you can get for free?'
Police uses sniffer dogs to find bloodstained mattress 15km from house as man flees on motorcycle
‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds
Gravity of charges increased as firefighting resources were stretched thin by recent larger fire
Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."
‘Republican voters and donors are sick and tired and fed up with weak Republicans that never accomplish what they claim they’re going to do,’ Georgia Republican says
Minnesota progressive says quibbling about bipartisanship is a waste of time given intense Republican opposite to the Biden agenda
Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says
Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage
Defence attorney says ‘fictional claims’ will be challenged in court
The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.
The governor said he believes his state has the ‘strongest election integrity’ in the US
Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign
Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform
“Santa, is that you?”
Justice Department and Arizona’s Secretary of State warn partisan process risks ballot safety and could violate Voting Rights Act protections
Trump’s team tried to get his messaging back on the microblogging website but were unsucessful
The US secretary of state calls for Russia to cease "reckless" actions at the Ukrainian border.
Hubbard is on track to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) modified qualifying requirements for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The 43-year-old still has to satisfy the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) of her fitness and performance standards before selection for the team but the prospect she will compete in Tokyo has already raised hackles.
Britain and France have both dispatched patrol ships to the island of Jersey as their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights escalates.