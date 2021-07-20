Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene over 'misleading' Covid posts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference outside the US Capitol in June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a vocal critic of vaccines and the use of masks

Twitter has suspended Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene for posting "misleading" information about coronavirus.

The social media giant said her account would be in "read-only mode" for 12 hours.

Ms Greene, a Republican congresswoman, has been an outspoken critic of vaccines and the use of masks.

Last month she apologised for likening coronavirus mask rules to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

In two tweets on Monday, she argued that vaccines should not be required, and that Covid was not dangerous for people aged under 65 who are not obese.

Both posts are still on display, but have been tagged by Twitter as "misleading".

Ms Greene was suspended from Twitter in April, but the company later rescinded the ban, saying it was a mistake caused by its automated moderation system.

In response to her latest suspension, Ms Greene said Silicon Valley firms were attacking free speech with support from the White House.

"These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn't state-approved," she said in a statement to the New York Times.

Last week, Democratic President Joe Biden urged social media firms to take more action against the spread of false information about coronavirus and vaccines on their platforms.

"They're killing people," Mr Biden told reporters. "The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated."

US health officials have warned the country's current spike in Covid-19 deaths and infections is exclusively hitting unvaccinated communities.

Twitter has repeatedly banned users for sharing false information, and in March it introduced a new policy with penalties for users.

Under the new rules, 12-hour suspensions are given for second and third violations of its policy. A fourth breach results in a week-long ban, and a fifth leads to a full ban.

In January, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump for posts that it said incited violence after the storming of the US Capitol by hundreds of his supporters.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I don’t think you’re crazy!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz pranked by comedian

    Florida congressman, alongside Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, caught in embarrassing clip

  • Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for COVID misinformation

    If she continues to spread COVID-19 misinformation, the far-right congresswoman could be kicked off the social media platform permanently.

  • US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

    The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. Under the deal, Johnson & Johnson would not produce any opioids for at least a decade. Lawyers for local governments said full details could be shared within days.

  • Vaccinated White House official was infected with COVID-19, has mild symptoms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off site and has mild symptoms but was not found to have had close contacts with White House principals or staff, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. The official remains off White House grounds pending additional testing for confirmation, she said. The White House medical unit had conducted contact tracing and interviews, finding no close contact among staff and President Joe Biden.

  • COVID hospitals in Pakistan's largest city reaching capacity

    The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is reaching alarming levels in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on the eve of the Eid al Adha Muslim holiday as public and some private sector hospitals are reaching capacity and have started refusing patients, medical officials said on Tuesday. The Sindh provincial government said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the city is becoming serious, and warned people that ignoring precautionary measures during the holiday could make matters worse. Government hospitals have reached saturation point, something not witnessed during previous waves, and even some private hospitals are refusing patients, said Dr Qaiser Sajjad, secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association.

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share never-before-seen pics from engagement

    It’s been three years since he popped the question and now, both husband and wife are giving fans a closer look back at that special day.

  • 'If George Washington came back from the dead': In new book, Trump brags that even a founding father might not have beaten him

    A new book from Washington Post reporters examines the failure of Donald Trump to handle the pandemic, racial justice protests and his election loss.

  • Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel quarantine - police

    A man in the Australian city of Perth escaped mandatory quarantine in a hotel by scaling down a rope made of tied together bedsheets from a fourth-floor window, police said on Tuesday. After arriving in the West Coast city on an interstate flight from Brisbane, the man had his application for entry refused under the state's tough border entry rules intended to stop the virus entering from elsewhere in the country. The man was told to leave the state within 48 hours and taken to a hotel for temporary quarantine, but just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday (17:00 GMT on Monday) "he climbed out a window of the fourth floor room using a rope made of bed sheets and fled the area", Western Australia Police said in a Facebook post.

  • Trump: Liz Cheney opponents to meet with him pre-endorsement

    Donald Trump will meet with Republicans running against Rep. Liz Cheney next week, and endorse one in the next few months, the former president said in a statement Tuesday. Trump will meet with them in Bedminster, New Jersey, home of the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where he has moved for the summer. Cheney has “some very interesting candidates running against her" but the field of opponents should eventually be narrowed down to just one, Trump said in the statement.

  • Trump ally arrested on foreign lobbying charges

    Thomas Barrack, a billionaire and longtime friend of Donald Trump, who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, has been arrested on charges including unlawful foreign lobbying and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Justice Department Tuesday. Barrack is accused of unlawfully advancing the interests of the United Arab Emirates in the United States. Barrack was the chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee when Trump took office in January 2017. He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents during an interview about his dealings with the UAE. Barrack is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the large private equity firm Colony Capital. Barrack stepped down as Colony Capital’s chief executive in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm.

  • Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman’s Love Story

    Seriously, how cute are these two?

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account suspended for 12 hours over COVID misinformation

    Twitter announced Monday that it's suspending the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for 12 hours.Driving the news: "We took enforcement action on the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the COVID-19 misleading information policy," Twitter said in an emailed statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our milit

  • Sean Hannity Urges Viewers to Get COVID Vaccine: 'Enough People Have Died'

    Hannity's comments come as other Fox News hosts have cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine

  • McCarthy makes his 5 GOP picks for Jan. 6 select committee

    The list is led by Rep. Jim Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee, as the ranking member.

  • Kevin McCarthy Trashed On Twitter For 'O.J. Simpson' Approach To Jan. 6 Probe

    Three of the five picks voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

  • Britney Spears Is "Deeply" Hurt By Her "So-Called Support System," and Directly Calls Out Jamie Lynn

    "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"

  • Ex-Fox News Reporter Rips Tucker Carlson: ‘Leading Lemmings To Their Own Slaughter'

    Carl Cameron slammed the Fox News personality's "gaslighting" and "propaganda" over COVID-19 vaccines.

  • GOP radio host Larry Elder sues to get on California ballot

    Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is suing over a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the September recall election that could oust Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying he's the target of political “shenanigans” by Democrats. The Republican said in a statement late Monday that he filed all the necessary paperwork to qualify for a slot on the ballot, including over 300 pages of tax returns that are required to become a candidate. Elder's campaign said he sued Monday, seeking an order from a court in Sacramento that would require Secretary of State Shirley Weber to list Elder as a candidate on the final certified list of candidates, scheduled to be issued Wednesday.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]